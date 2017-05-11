Yorkshire golf: Low Laithes pair off to The Belfry

low laithes’ Ian Towell and Malcolm Crowson have qualified for the national final of the American Golf Senior Championship, which will be staged at Ryder Cup venue, The Belfry.

The Yorkshire duo placed second in a regional qualifier and will head for The Belfry on September 7-8 where they will battle it out over the Brabazon Course for the title of best Senior Pair in the United Kingdom.

Towell and Crowson carded 42 points in the qualifying event at Vale Royal Abbey.

It left them just one adrift of victorious Cheshire pairing Martin Hall and Trevor Wilkes, who had the advantage of playing on their home course.

Both pairs will join qualifiers from all over the UK in front of Sky Sports’ cameras at the Grand Final where they will compete to be crowned American Golf Senior Champions.