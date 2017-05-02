Yorkshire golf: How Gary Player delivered knockout blow at Huddersfield

THE Leeds Cup, which returns to its spiritual home of Cobble Hall this month, would have numbered nine-time major winner Gary Player among its past winners – but for a two-shot penalty imposed after he hit himself with his own golf ball.

Player – one of only five men to win the grand slam and the only one to have done likewise in the Senior ranks – was on his first visit to Britain and played in the Leeds Cup at Huddersfield. It was one of many occasions in which Player graced the Leeds Cup.

Coming to the last at Fixby, he needed a five to win.

“There was a stone wall on 18 and I thought that I could bank my shot off the wall onto the green,” recalled Player. “I went for it and the shot hit me in the jaw and knocked me down for a second or two. They gave me some smelling salts.

“Dazed, I then chipped the ball onto the green. I thought, – ‘great... four shots’.

“I then holed the putt for five and thought I had won the tournament, only to find out I was given a two-shot penalty for hitting myself.”