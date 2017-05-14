Yorkshire golf: Champions up and running with victory at Ganton

THREE players recorded wins in both foursomes and singles as Yorkshire began the defence of their Northern Counties League title with a 10.5-7.5 win over Cheshire at Ganton.

English men’s amateur champion Dan Brown (Masham) and England B international Will Whiteoak (Shipley) won the opening foursomes to set Darryl Berry’s side on their way.

They both recorded victories at the top of the afternoon singles order, too, while last year’s county boys’ captain, Bridlington’s Matty Raybould, also scored a maximum on the day.

After partnering Hornsea’s Luke Robinson to a 4&2 win in the morning, Raybould beat Bramhall’s Gareth Bradley 2&1 in the singles.

After a shared foursomes session – Jamie Harrison (Rotherham) and Jack Lampkin (Bracken Ghyll) were Yorkshire’s other winners – Berry’s top order delivered in style in the singles.

Brown and Whiteoak, at one and two, were followed by reigning Yorkshire champion Ben Hutchinson, who won 3&1, and in-form David Hague, of Malton & Norton, a victor by 4&2.

Raybould’s win and that of another promising youngster, Lindrick’s Nathan Fell, ensured Yorkshire would at least share the honours, and a victory for Fulford’s James Cass and a half in the anchor match from Lampkin gave them their three-point winning margin.

Next up for the champions are Northumberland, in a match to be played at York on June 3.