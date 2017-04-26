Order of Merit will provide test for young talent in Leeds

The Leeds & District Union of Golf Clubs’ Junior Order of Merit begins its fourth season next month with an event at Pontefract & District.

The Order of Merit was created to encourage junior golfers to play in competitions away from their home club and, to date, around 100 juniors from the district have entered the various open competitions each season.

When it began, in 2014, it comprised six open competitions across the area.

The number of events has more than doubled from that inaugural season, with 13 open competitions to be held in 2017.

The union has acknowledged the important part played by the Copier Company Ltd, who will again sponsor the competition.

Each event will comprise 18 holes of medal play with points awarded in both the gross and net categories, entries for which are open to boys and girls under the age of 18 on January 1, 2017.

The best five scores count towards the overall gross prize and the best seven for the net prize.

The Copier Company have provided golf bags for the overall winners in each category together with a prize for the winner of each event, as well as tees and ball-markers for every competitor.

Full details can be found on the Union’s website wwww.ldugc.co.uk.

Entry forms for the competitions can be downloaded from www.golfempire.co.uk.

Leeds Union president, Bob Thorp said: “We really appreciate the generous sponsorship of the Copier Company. The prizes donated by Steve Cavanagh encourage juniors to enter the Order of Merit competitions”.

Steve Cavanagh commented: “We at the Copier Company are proud to be associated with the growth and development of golf in the area and to be associated with an amazing tournament. Play well and enjoy the game”.