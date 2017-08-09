Leeds edge Bradford in thriller to stay on Sheffield’s heels

LEEDS kept alive their hopes of a possible title triumph in the Yorkshire Inter-District Union League with a dramatic 19-17 victory over neighbours Bradford at Bracken Ghyll.

Captain Nigel McKee’s men would need leaders and reigning champions Sheffield to slip up in their final two matches to overhaul them.

But even finishing runners-up to the county’s powerhouse would be an admirable achievement in only McKee’s second season in charge.

This possibility remains within their own hands after Wike Ridge’s Barry Hardcastle brought home the points that took Leeds over the winning line.

“Bradford had a strong side out, including Yorkshire player Jack Lampkin – who is absolute class – and I was ecstatic with the win,” said McKee, who had Cookridge Hall’s Tom Broxup back in his line-up after the player returned to the status of amateur following a brief flirtation with the paid ranks.

“If we can consolidate and finish second I think that will be an amazing achievement for the year. I wouldn’t expect Sheffield to slip up, but you never know.”

Selby’s Neil Clark delivered points in both the morning foursomes, alongside Howley Hall’s Tom North, and the singles, while North followed up by claiming an afternoon point with a half.

Leeds’ remaining fixtures are against East Riding at Cookridge Hall on August 20 and Harrogate at Ilkley on September 3.

Sheffield host Harrogate at Sickleholme and then close with a trip to play Halifax-Huddersfield at West End.