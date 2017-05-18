Sheffield Wednesday: Dejphon Chansiri vows to redouble his efforts after Owls play-off heartache

Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has promised to do "everything" in his power to lead the club back into the Premier League.

Chansiri said losing 4-3 on penalties to Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals last night has made him even "more determined" to bring the good times back to Hillsborough.

In a lengthy statement issued on the club's official website tonight, the Thai businessman said: "I woke up this morning with the same heavy heart as you all. To lose such a game on penalties is indescribable unless you have experienced that feeling. Well, now we all have and it hurts probably like nothing else in the football world.

"But this is the sport we are in, where the margins are so fine. It is a cruel way to lose a play-off of this magnitude but I offer my congratulations to Huddersfield Town and wish them every success in the final.

"As your chairman I lead from the top and I am sorry for you, our incredible supporters, that we could not continue the journey this season to the destination we all yearn to be. But be assured that events such as last night make me all the more determined to return our lovely club to the top table of English football.

"There is a saying in life that to truly appreciate the highs, you must feel the lows, and right now I completely understand that, like me, you are crestfallen. But that is because we care. The Sheffield Wednesday family is unique and when we are down, we help each other up. And that is what we will do."

Chansiri, who purchased Wednesday in 2015, added: "Immediately after the game last night, I had many people approach me to just shake my hand and say thank you for the progress our club has made.

"But the privilege is mine and I say thank you in return for the amazing way in which you have embraced myself, my family and my friends into your club and your culture and above all, for the way you have backed the team all season once more.

"When the wounds have healed we must use the scars to regroup, move on and take positive strides forward. Some things in football are never certain but one thing I can guarantee is that I will continue to do everything possible and in my power to help us all succeed.

"We will analyse every area of the business and improve it to ensure we are prepared for the next challenge ahead.

Owls Chairman and Owner Dejphon Chansiri......Pic Steve Ellis

"I also wish to thank everyone involved at our club from top to bottom for their diligent and tireless day to day work on and off the pitch. My message to you all is the same – together we will be back because football is now in my blood and Sheffield Wednesday is in my heart."

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal, who is out of contract this summer, is poised to meet with Chansiri to discuss his future next week.

