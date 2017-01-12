Rotherham United keen on out-of-favour Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga

PAUL WARNE admits he is a big fan of out-of-favour Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga - and would be open to the prospect of him potentially joining Rotherham United.

The former Brentford man, frozen out at Leeds this season, spent a spell earlier in his career with the Millers in 2007 and has been linked with a return.

Confirming he rates Diagouraga as a player, interim-boss Warne, questioned as to whether the 29-year-old could move to Rotherham, said: "There is a possibility in that and I really like him as a player.

"But I wouldn't speak about me bringing him back here because while he is a Leeds player, I just think it is disrespectful.

READ MORE: Football Today: Gossip, news and more

"I do really like him. But I could sit here and name twenty central midfielders that I like.

"But it is no surprise that we are being linked to him, as I have been saying I want my players to have pace and athleticism and he's comfortable on the ball and a very good player.

"I understand why that link has been made. But I am respectful and that's as much as I can say."

