POLL: The Yorkshire Post Player of the Season 2016-17 - Rotherham United

IT has come to that time of year once again when we ask our readers to have their say on which players have impressed them the most during the 2016-17 season.

We have already asked Hull City, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town fans to choose their team’s best player, now it is time for Rotherham United fans to have their say (continued below).

Over the coming days we will run polls on Yorkshire’s remaining leading clubs that compete in the Premier League and Football League.

In this instance, YP football writer Leon Wobschall has taken on the difficult task of picking out his three top candidates from the Rotherham United squad, shortlisting the players who he feels have contributed most during the club’s 2016-17 campaign.

The poll will run for five days after which we will take the winner’s name and put it into the hat for our Yorkshire-wide poll. Once all 10 clubs have a clear winner, we will then ask football fans to vote on a grand final list of 10 names for an overall Yorkshire winner.

