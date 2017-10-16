Wycombe reward for Ossett Town – if they can win FA Cup replay

Have your say

Ossett Town could host League 2 side Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup first round proper – if they can win their home replay against Solihull Moors tonight.

Town are 15th in Evo-Stik Division 1 North – the eighth tier of English football – and held National League strugglers Moors 1-1 in their fourth qualifying round clash on Saturday.

Barnsley’s Shaw Lane, who play in the Evo-Stik Premier Division will welcome former Leeds United manager Steve Evans’ Mansfield Town in their first ever first-round appearance,

National League side Guiseley will host League Two outfit Accrington Stanley at Nethermoor.

Stuart McCall’s Bradford City will entertain the Football League’s bottom club Chesterfield, while Doncaster Rovers will travel to the winners of the Essex derby replay betweeen East Thurrock United and Ebbsfleet United, while Rotherham United are at Crewe Alexandra, in ties to be played on the first weekend in November.

Elsewhere, Truro, Cornwall’s first representative at this stage since 1969, head for Charlton Athletic and National League outfit Sutton United, who knocked out Leeds last season on a thrilling run to the final 16 before being deposed by eventual winners Arsenal, head to former White Shaun Derry’s Cambridge United.

Wigan, the 2013 cup winners and highest-ranked side in the hat as League One leaders, host ex-United winger Harry Kewell’s Crawley, with six-time winners Blackburn facing Barnet to Ewood Park.

Hyde United also landed a plum home tie against League One side MK Dons.

Hyde, who sit seventh in the Evo-Stik North table, beat Scarborough Athletic on Sunday to earn a place in the draw and the chance to welcome one of the round’s bigger names to Ewen Fields.

Club chairman Steve Hartley said: “We couldn’t ask for more than a home game and against a big club, it’s absolutely perfect for us.

“These guys deserve it, it’s the best team this club has had in a long, long time.”

Heybridge Swifts, the third and final team from the eighth tier, will travel to Exeter City.