Town’s run ended as Trinity ease to victory

Harrogate Town’s unbeaten start to 2017 came to an abrupt end as Gainsborough Trinity ran out 3-1 winners at The CNG Stadium.

Town took the lead in the 22nd minute when Lloyd Kerry flicked in Joe Leesley’s cross with the help of a goalkeeper error, though the lead lasted just three minutes before Matthew Thornhill slid into an empty net.

Former Town man Jordan Thewlis then put his side ahead just past the hour mark as the forward raced in behind the Town defence and finished calmly.

Tom Davie then sealed a first Trinity win at The CNG Stadium since 2008 to move his club up three places in the National League North; emphatically smashing home a corner that had dropped kindly to his feet.

Simon Weaver named the same starting 11 that drew 2-2 away at FC United of Manchester last weekend with Louie Swain partnering Kuda Muskwe in attack.

After a quiet first 20 minutes, Town claimed the opener when Leesley rounded his marker and crossed towards the near post where Kerry’s flick forced George Willis into fumbling the ball in the net.

The goal seemed to spark the contest into life, as just three minutes later, Gainsborough equalised through captain Thornhill.

A cross from the right dropped to Davie who forced Peter Crook into a reaction save, only for Gainsborough’s skipper to slide the resulting loose ball into an empty net.

With 10 minutes to play until the break, Gainsborough almost edged in front when former Town man Thewlis forced an excellent one-handed save from Crook, after cutting in on his right and bending a shot towards the bottom corner of the goal.

Another former Town forward had a fantastic chance to put Trinity ahead on the stroke of half-time when the ball fell to Ashley Worsfold eight yards out, only for the striker to fluff his lines and let his former employers off the hook.

Like the first half, the second 45 took a while to get going with Davie’s comfortably saved free -kick the only action of note in the opening quarter of an hour.

A third goal of the contest soon arrived though, as Thewlis raced behind the Town backline and got to the ball before Tom Platt to score.

The goal looked to have given Trinity a lift as Darnell Bailey-King almost added a third with 20 minutes to play, firing inches wide of the far post from a narrow angle.

Trinity’s third goal of the afternoon eventually arrived three minutes later when a corner dropped to the feet of Davie to smash high into the net.

With the visitors two goals to the good, Town never threatened to force a way back into the contest and had to settle for a first league defeat of the calendar year.

FC Halifax Town drew 0-0 at home to Stockport County, while Bradford Park Avenue didn’t have a game.

In the National League, Guiseley’s match against Sutton United was postponed as Sutton were in FA Cup action against Leeds United, a game the non league side won 1-0.

******

Jordan Turner netted a hat-trick as Pontefract Collieries blew the Division 1 title race wide open with a 4-2 win over leaders AFC Emley.

Colls lead 3-0 through Turner (28 and 37) and Christopher Jackson (55) before Liam Schofield (58) and Samuel Jerome (88) redu8ced the gap only for Turner to strike again in the 90th minute.

Pontefract climbed up to second and are now five points adrift of Emley with two games in hand as are Penistone Church in third, while Hall Road Rangers in fourth have three games in hand and are eight points off the top.

Campion defeated Winterton Rangers 4-2, with goals from Daniel Cunningham (33), Eli Hey (71 and 78) and Jason Davis (90), while Jason Crisp (83) earned Selby Town a point at Knaresborough Town, who took the lead through Sam Cook (39).

Yorkshire Amateur led 2-0 at home to neighbours Glasshoughton Welfare, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Matthew Dalton (45) and Joel Hughes (55) for Ammers, Andrew Horbury (56) and Adam Hayton (72) for Welfare.

Nostell Miners Welfare went down 4-2 at Teversal. Connor Priestley (24, pen) and Aaron Fell (88) on target for Nostell.

In the Premier Division, Adam Turner (22, 42 and 50) racked up a hat-trick as Garforth Town beat Armthorpe Welfare 4-1, Mark Simpson (47) with the other goal.

Nicholas Guest also bagged three (29, 61 and 70) as Hemsworth Miners Welfare sank visiting Clipstone, 5-2.

Bill Law (34) and Richard Collier (58) also netted for the Miners.

Liversedge enjoyed a victory on the road, 3-1 at Rainworth Miners Welfare with a Joe Walton brace (47 and 85) and a Stephen Wales effort (61).

Promotion-chasing Thackley went down 2-1 at home to Bottesford Town, Lamin Janneh (51) for the hosts and Albion Sports lost out by the odd goal in seven at Worksop Town – having led 3-1 midway through the second half.

Omar Habeeb (40) and Daniel Facey (54, 55) on target for Albion.

Pickering Town stayed on the coat-tails of leaders Cleethorpes Town as they saw off Parkgate 5-0, but third-placed Bridlington Town lost out 3-1 at Athersley Recreation.

******

OSSETT Town kept up the pressure on leaders Lancaster City as Steven Ridley’s goal earned them a victory over visiting Glossop North End.

Ridley struck on 52 minutes to take Town to within three points of City, whose trip to Prescot Cables was postponed.

Prolific striker James Walshaw, pictured right, was the Farsley Celtic hero as he bagged the winner with six minutes to go and sink Bridlington Town 3-2 at Throstle Nest.

Benjamin Wharton (8) gave the visitors the lead, but Farsley led at half-time through Richard Marshall (27) and Ryan Watson (38).

Aiden Savory’s own goal (74), levelled things up before Walshaw’s winner to lift Celtic up to fourth, five points adrift of Lancaster, with two games in hand.

Scarborough Athletic also remain in the play-off shake-up after a 2-1 home success over Yorkshire rivals Ossett Albion.

Jacob Hazel (19) gave the hosts the lead, cancelled out by James Eyles (62). But Cameron Murray won it for fifth-placed Borough with three minutes to go.

Tadcaster Albion defeated struggling rivals Goole 3-0, with goals form Daniel Thirkell (31), Erico Sousa (62) and Joshua Greening (76).

Whitby Town’s Premier Division promotion hopes suffered a blow as they lost 4-0 at Workington, to fall nine points adrft of leaders Blyth, while Frickley Athletic took the lead at Coalville Town, but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline.

Waide Fairhurst (21) with the Blues’ goal.