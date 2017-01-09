Stones are rolled over by bouyant Guiseley

Guiseley made it eight home games unbeaten in the National League after beating Maidstone United 2-1.

It looked like the game would finish as a draw with both teams scoring a penalty, but Michael Rankine scored on the volley late on to give the Lions a vital win.

Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood who won the December Manager of the Month award, said: “We keep our good home form going. It was a tight game, we both knew what was on the line, but we knew that if the chances came Rankine could score them and he has done that today.”

Maidstone defender Kevin Lokko had the first chance, when a cross found him but he fired over when well placed in the area, he was then excellently denied by Guiseley keeper Jonny Maxted who got his body in the way when the centre-back had a free header.

The away side looked comfortable in possession, but their forwards were unable to create any real opportunities.

Guiseley, despite being in the relegation places, were in a good run of form at home. They nearly took the lead when Jordan Preston shot from the edge of the area but it went just wide.

The home side were given the ideal chance to get the first goal, when they were awarded a penalty and former Leeds United midfielder Simon Walton’s effort just about went in with Maidstone keeper Lee Worgan getting a hand onto the ball.

The Stones almost levelled in first-half added time but Delano Sam-Yorke who joined from Woking on loan earlier in the week headed straight at Maxted.

Guiseley pushed forward as they looked to double their advantage. First, Preston let the ball past his body and then shot, but he could only hit the outside of the bar.

Then another ex-White, Will Hatfield, saw an effort cleared off the line, he collected the rebound and passed to Rankine but his effort was collected by Worgan.

After withstanding the pressure Maidstone were awarded a penalty when Sam-Yorke was brought down and with his first touch Bobby-Joe Taylor calmly scored with the penalty.

With the game now level, both teams pushed for a winner, yet chances were at a premium.

Guiseley though had the quality to win it with a Hatfield header finding hitman Rankine and he smashed it home on the volley.

Harrogate Town’s Simon Ainge scored four goals as they won 6-3 against Conference North rivals Alfreton Town at Wetherby Road.

Ainge struck after 19, 22, 55 and 82 minutes for Simon Weaver’s men, with Warren Burrell (17) and Joe Leesley (31) against his former club, getting the others.

The result leaves Town tenth, level on points with FC Halifax Town who went down 1-0 at Stalybridge Celtic. Bradford Park Avenue boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 victory at Worcester City. Nicky Boshell with a 90th-minute winner.

*****

LEADERS AFC Emley boosted their Division 1 title and promotion hopes with a 2-1 victory over second-placed Penistone Church.

Emley trailed to Brett Lovell’s 36th-minute goal at the Welfare Ground, but Aaron Joseph (65) levelled before the prolific Ashley Flynn bagged the winner with 16 minutes to go.

The result puts Emley eight points clear of Penistone and Grimsby Borough although Church have a game in hand.

Selby Town defeated Rossington Main thanks to goals by Liam Flanagan (7), Calum Ward (61) and Jason Crisp (90).

Yorkshire Amateur won 2-0 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, while bottom side Nostell Miners Welfare drew 2-2 with visiting Knaresborough Town.

Knaresborough took the lead through Colin Heath (33), cancelled out a minute later by Scott Smith. Simon Parkes (77) put Town back in front before Connor Priestley’s 89th-minute leveller.

Eccleshill United defeated Teversal by the odd goal in five, but Glasshoughton Welfare crashed 5-0 at home to promotion-hopefuls Hall Road Rangers and Campion lost out 1-0 at Shirebrook Town.

In the Premier Division, Mark Simpson scored a hat-trick as Garforth Town cruised to a 5-1 win over hosts Maltby Main.

Simpson (1, 8, 60), Luke McCrum (13) and Jack McMurrough (90) for Town, Jordan Snodin, son of former Leeds United star Ian, bagging the home consolation.

Hemsworth MW were held 1-1 at home by Parkgate – Nicolas Guest (9) for Miners, while Harrogate Railway were derailed 4-3 by Athersley Recreation.

Paul Beesley (12) and Samuel Denton (42 pen and 55) for the Rail.

Third-placed Thackley kept on the coat-tails of the leaders with a 2-1 win at Clipstone thanks to Daniel Broadbent (13) and George Eustance (77).

Daniel Facey (24, 31, 79)bagged a hat-trick as Albion Sports sank Rainworth MW 4-2, Omar Habeeb (67) with the other goal and second-placed Pickering Town crushed bottom side Barton Town OB 5-0.

Billy Logan (8, 38), Alex Robinson (10), Nicholas Thompson (44) and Lewis Taylor (90) with the goals.

******

Joseph Pugh was the last-gasp hero for Frickley Athletic as they edged fellow strugglers Skelmersdale United, 3-2, in the Premier Division.

Frickley were 2-0 up and looked to be cruising thanks to goals from Gary Stohrer (62) and Luke Mangham (74).

But bottom side Skem’ rocked them with two late goals from Harry Blackburn (85 and 88), before Pugh earned his side a precious three points with a 90th-minute winner.

The result lifted the Blues eight points clear of the bottom three although a couple of the sides below them have games in hand.

Title hopefuls Whitby Town suffered a blow as they lost 3-1 at mid-table Ashton United – Dale Hopson with the Town effort.

In First Division North, Farsley’s prolific goalscorer James Walshaw grabbed four of his side’s five goals at Radcliffe Borough as Celts boosted their promotion hopes.

Walshaw struck in the fifth, 29th, 42nd (penalty) and 79th minutes, with Richard Marshall bagging the other on 86.

Other results went sixth-placed Farsley’s way, with second-placed Ossett Town being held at home and Scarborough Athletic in fifth, losing.

Town’s Alex Peterson gave them a 29th-minute lead at Ingfield against Ramsbottom United, but Adam Kay (58) levelled from the spot.

The result leaves Ossett three points adrift of leaders Lancaster City, who were also held 1-1 away at Goole.

Athletic lost 1-0 at Burscough and Tadcaster Albion slipped up 2-1 at home to Colne, with Carl Stewart (64) on target for Tad’.

Ossett Albion also lost 2-1 – away at Droylsden, with Thomas Guest netting a 90th-minute consolation for the visitors.

Brighouse Town took a sixth-minute lead away at Bamber Bridge, but the hosts earned a share of the spoils thanks to James Milligan’s 68th-minute penalty.