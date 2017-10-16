Shildon hit for six as Guiseley book place in first round of FA Cup

Guiseley gained their first win with Paul Cox as manager and avoided a shock after beating Shildon 6-0 in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round to reach the first round proper.

After a goalless first-half Guiseley controlled the second and scored six times in the process.

Corey Gregory.

While Guiseley boss Paul Cox was in the dug-out, Shildon manager Daniel Moore was on the pitch in the starting 11.

The National League side started the brighter with Andy Howarth having an effort cleared off the line.

The away side nearly took the lead on the half-hour mark when a cross by James Harwood was deflected into the path of Adam Burnicle, but he wasn’t able to get the ball past Jonny Maxted who made himself big to make the save.

Guiseley’s new signing Darren Holden started from the off for the side, his long throw-ins were causing problems for the visitors with the likes of Mike Fondop and Kayode Odejayi winning plenty of flick-ons.

The second half saw two quick-fire goals for the hosts with Mike Fondop getting a tap-in after good work by Will Hatfield, the striker got an assist after he beat four players and squared to Andy Haworth who dinked the ball on.

Moments later Fondop found himself one on one and was brought down by Kyle May who was sent off with John Rooney scoring the penalt to make it 3-0.

Hatfield’s hard work was rewarded when he scored from five yards out when a cross found him.

The midfielder then got another with a smart finish into the bottom right hand corner.

Fondop though, who impressed throughout, rounded the scoring off with his attempted lob just had too much on it and went in.

Guiseley manager Cox was delighted after the game. He said: “We knew they would be a tough side, they made it difficult for us, Fondop got his goal and an assist and we are through to the next round. I’m looking forward to seeing who we draw.”

Meanwhile Ossett Town’s dream of making the FA Cup’s first round proper for the first time in the club’s 81-year history remains alive.

Grant Black’s ten men forced a 1-1 draw at National League strugglers Solihull Moors, despite goalscorer Corey Gregory receiving his marching orders with quarter-of-an-hour still to play.

Now, the Evo-Stik League North hopefuls will be looking to put Solihull to the sword at Ingfield tomorrow night to achieve their longest-ever run in the competition they first entered in 1938.

Solihull forged in front after 20 minutes when Shepherd Murombedzi struck from 12 yards after Olapado Afolayan had shown good strength and a turn of pace.

But Gregory levelled when he latched on to a loose header by Liam Daly before firing into the corner and Kai Hancock might have sent Ossett into the interval ahead, but just cleared the crossbar.

A strong challenge on Moors defender Kristian Green then meant Gregory saw red, but the visitors held on to take their place in today’s draw.

Elsewhere, National League North leaders Harrogate Town were knocked out 2-1 by a Gainsborough team struggling in the same division.

Josh Falkingham gave Town the lead at half-time after George Thomson’s long-range drive had been parried. Goals from Nathan Jarman and Michael Jacklin then won it for the visitors.

FC Halifax Town were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle after a 3-1 defeat by Tranmere at The Shay.

Goals from Connor Jennings, James Norwood and Liam Ridehalgh eased Tranmere through, with Town briefly enjoying parity after an own goal by Steve McNulty.

****

Farsley Celtic were forced to settle for a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lancaster City in the Premier Division, despite creating more than enough chances to win the game, writes THOMAS RITCHIE.

Farsley had a terrific opportunity to take the lead in the first half following a swift move, with Adam Porritt finding Luke Parkin down the right who crossed to a wide-open Paul Walker six-yards out, however his effort flew inches over the bar.

Lancaster then took the lead against the run of play with Richard Mercer left unchallenged in the penalty area to head home Sam Bailey’s corner.

That sparked the visitors into life and Ryan Watson found James Walshaw who saw his fierce effort strike the crossbar.

With 20 minutes remaining Farsley deservedly levelled with an identical goal to Lancaster’s opener, as Adam Clayton powered home his header from Luke Parkin’s corner.

Farsley then set siege to Lancaster’s goal with four chances in as many minutes, the best falling to Ben Atkinson as he turned the ball over the crossbar from close range after Paul Walker’s cross.

Josh Powell came to Lancaster’s rescue in the closing moments to secure a point, as he superbly saved a powerful Watson drive after great hold-up play from Walshaw.

Elsewhere, a late strike from Joshua Barrett earned Tadcaster Albion a point at Colwyn Bay. Louis Barnes had given Colwyn Bay a first-half lead, before Barrett struck late.

Brighouse Town slumped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Kendal Town, despite Robert Worrall giving Brighouse an early lead. A Rob Bowman brace and a Paul Dawson goal were enough for Kendal to take the three points, despite Gabriel Johnson’s late consolation for Brighouse.

Ossett Albion were comfortably defeated 4-1 by Trafford, as Scott Sephton, Aaron Burns, Stephen Mason and Michael Monaghan were all on target for the visitors, with an Andy Welsh penalty little consolation for Ossett.

Frickley Athletic fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Loughborough Dynamo. Karl Demidh and Alistair Smith gave Loughborough the advantage, before goals from Teddy Bloor and Jacob Hazel earned Frickley a point.

****

A HAT-trick from Michael Dunn helped Pontefract Collieries move top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division after a 5-1 home victory over Bottesford Town.

Goals in the eighth, 10th and 25th minutes from Dunn, added to by efforts from Glyn Cotton and Spencer Clarke ensured it would be a day to remember for Pontefract who moved above Pickering Town on goal difference.

The Pikes were unable to hold on to top spot after a disappointing 4-2 defeat at Thackley.

Ryan Blott gave Town a third-minute lead but goals from Daniel Broadbent (2), Joseph Hughes and Matthew Broadley effectively ended the contest despite Joe Danby’s late goal for Pickering.

Seventh-placed Hemsworth MW suffered a 2-1 defeat at Rainworth MW. Nash Connolly’s 85th-minute goal proved to be only a consolation for Hemsworth.

A last-minute goal by Jacob Vernon denied Garforth Town victory over Hall Road Rangers.

Town looked set for all three points when Mark Simpson put them ahead on 73 minutes but the hosts couldn’t hold on and the game finished 1-1.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Liversedge lost 1-0 at home to Handsworth Parramore, while struggling Harrogate Railway were crushed 6-1 at Penistone Church.

Ben Parkes and Gregg Anderson were on the mark as Division One leaders Knaresborough Town defeated Dronfield Town 2-0.

Yorkshire Amateur dropped to third position after they could only draw 3-3 at Ollerton Town.

Amateur’s goals came from Fernando Moke, Ashley Flynn, Harrison Blakey. AFC Emley crushed Swallownest 7-1. Thabiso Magida netted a hat-trick and Lewis Dickinson a brace and the other goals came from Timothy Wallace and Alex Slack.

Elsewhere in Division One, Selby Town lost 4-0 at Grimsby Borough, Glasshoughton Welfare lost 1-0 at Winterton and Nostell Miners Welfare were beaten 2-1 at East Yorkshire Carmnegie.