Parsley’s eye on rivals but main focus is on ‘controlling the controllable’

JOINT-boss Neil Parsley admits “human nature” will cause Farsley Celtic to have one eye elsewhere in tomorrow night’s West Riding FA County Cup final at Tadcaster Albion (kick-off 7.45pm).

Farsley will lock horns with Tadcaster in the bid for County FA supremacy but the Celts know there will be a key development in their own title bid when Lancaster City visit fourth-bottom Prescot Cables the same night.

The Celts sit top of the Evo-Stik League’s First Division North with three games left but second-placed Lancaster are just one point behind with a game in hand.

Parsley has urged his men to control the controllable tomorrow evening as the joint Celts boss looks to land his own personal County Cup treble having won the competition with Guiseley and North Ferriby United.

Parsley reasoned: “Lancaster are playing their game in hand over at Prescot so we are hoping that Prescot show the form that they have done of late and pull off a result for us.

“And we have got the final over at Tadcaster. We will have one eye on that and the other on the cup final, obviously. It’s human nature but we can control what happens at Tadcaster, we can’t control what happens at Prescot so we are looking forward to the game.”

Newly-promoted Tadcaster, managed by Billy Miller, sit 13 places and 36 points below Farsley in 14th.