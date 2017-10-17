Ossett Town’s FA Cup dream over after replay defeat

Ossett Town’s hopes of an appearance in the first round of the FA Cup were dashed last night as they lost 2-1 at home to Solihull Moors in a fourth qualifying round replay.

After Town held the National League side to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, the two sides met again at Ingfield last night, with a money-spinning match against League Two side Wycombe Wanderers the reward for the victors.

Grant Black.

But Town, watched by a crowd of 1,176, were up against it from the early stages, conceding after just eight minutes to Solihull’s Joel Kettle.

Then late in the first half, Ossett gave away a penalty which was converted by Moors’ Darren Carter to leave them with a mountain to climb.

The second half saw Evo-Stik First Division North side Ossett keep pressing and they were eventually rewarded with a goal for Alex Peterson, with 14 minutes to go.

But Grant Black’s side were unable to force an equaliser and Moors went through.