Ossett Town’s FA Cup dream over after replay defeat

Ossett Town's Alex Peterson, left, netted against Solihull Moors.
Ossett Town’s hopes of an appearance in the first round of the FA Cup were dashed last night as they lost 2-1 at home to Solihull Moors in a fourth qualifying round replay.

After Town held the National League side to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, the two sides met again at Ingfield last night, with a money-spinning match against League Two side Wycombe Wanderers the reward for the victors.

Grant Black.

But Town, watched by a crowd of 1,176, were up against it from the early stages, conceding after just eight minutes to Solihull’s Joel Kettle.

Then late in the first half, Ossett gave away a penalty which was converted by Moors’ Darren Carter to leave them with a mountain to climb.

The second half saw Evo-Stik First Division North side Ossett keep pressing and they were eventually rewarded with a goal for Alex Peterson, with 14 minutes to go.

But Grant Black’s side were unable to force an equaliser and Moors went through.

