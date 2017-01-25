Non-League: Guiseley take former Blades trainee on loan from Mansfield

Guiseley have signed midfielder Kevan Hurst from Mansfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

Hurst joined Mansfield in June last year after being released by Southend United, and has made 16 appearances for the League Two side this season.

The 31-year-old ex-Sheffield United trainee has not started in a league game since December 17.

Guiseley have no game this weekend as their scheduled opponents Sutton United are playing Leeds United in the FA Cup on Sunday, so Hurst will have to wait for the National League game at Wrexham on February 4 for his debut.