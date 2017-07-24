Non-League: Blackpool striker Correia snapped up for six months by Guiseley

Guiseley AFC have signed Blackpool striker Raul Correia on a six-month loan as they build up to the start of the National League season on August 5.

Correia, 24, joined Blackpool last January on an initial 18-month deal from Radcliffe Borough with the club holding an option to his extend his contract by a further year.

The Portuguese striker, who was born in Angola, has both pace and power and is looking forward to getting started at Guiseley.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the club, I’ve played a few games with the lads in pre-season and I have enjoyed it all so far.

“I’m excited by the players I will be on the pitch with and I feel I can develop partnerships, score goals and hopefully help Guiseley achieve their aims.”

Correia joined the Bloomfield Road club on the back of scoring 11 goals in 22 games for the Evo-Stik First Division North side by January.

Prior to joining Radcliffe Correia signed for Chorley on Christmas Eve, 2015, and then signed a dual registration with Trafford in February 2016.

Last season he was an unused substitute for Blackpool on a number of occasions.

Relishing the step into the pro ranks Correia said at the time: ”It’s always been my dream since I was young to be a professional and I wouldn’t give this chance up. I’ve always had the confidence that I could play professionally.”

He added: “At Radcliffe I was scoring goals and bringing people in play and hopefully I can bring that to Blackpool as well. I just want to get my head down in training week in, week out and do the best I can.”