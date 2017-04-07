No let up for Lions as they look to secure their safety

THE HARD WORK is not done yet. That’s the cautionary message from Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood ahead of tomorrow’s National League home encounter with Forest Green, writes LEON WOBSCHALL.

The Lions can breach the fifty-point barrier with victory over the high-flying visitors, a colossal achievement given the club’s dire sequence of results in the opening few months of the campaign when it took them until their 14th match to bag their first win.

Lockwood admits to being motivated by achieving a half-century of points for the club for the first time at this level, but the pragmatist in him is rather keener for his side to finally cast any doubts surrounding their divisional status with another victory – following last weekend’s key success at Southport.

As it stands with five matches to go, 16th placed Guiseley are six points above fourth-from-bottom Torquay and seven points in front of third-from-bottom York City – and still have some more work to do to secure safety.

Ordering his side to not rest on their laurels, Lockwood said: “We are nowhere near over the line – I want to finish as high as possible

“We have got some very tough games, as last Saturday’s was. That was a massive three points, but from where we were, every three points was massive to even stand a chance of getting where we wanted to be.

“We are still not there and, seeing some of the other results, we have to keep going.”

Given that Guiseley looked to be in dire straits when Lockwood took over in the autumn, their progress ever since has been truly remarkable – and while some questioned the sense of the Nethermoor manager’s decision to take over, events ever since has vindicated that decision.

He added:“I always said that we would have setbacks along the way and we’d have doubters,” he added.

“When I first got involved people said ‘you must be mad’ but I wouldn’t have got involved if I didn’t think we could do it as a group and as a club.

“I’ve said it many times, but the club deserve a lot of credit for the way they’re going about things. I can only thank everybody connected, and hopefully we achieve what we want to achieve.”