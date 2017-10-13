NCE League: Thackley face stern test as unbeaten Pickering come to town

Have your say

NORTHERN COUNTIES East League Premier Division leaders Pickering Town will travel away to Thackley tomorrow aiming to extend their unbeaten lead at the top of the league ladder.

And the Pikes’ assistant manager, Denny Ingram, warned rivals: “There is still more to come from Pickering, we still aren’t firing on all cylinders yet.”

Should Pickering Town lose then second-placed Pontefract Collieries will be thrown an opportunity to take pole position as they host Bottesford Town.

Sixth-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare are playing away to 12th-placed Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Liversedge face a trip to Handsworth Parramore, who enjoyed a handsome midweek victory over Hemsworth.

Ninth-placed Garforth Town host 10th-placed Hall Road Rangers where both teams will be looking to climb above mid-table.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Penistone Church host Harrogate Railway Athletic where the visitors will look to record a victory after seven straight defeats in the league.

In Division One, undefeated Knaresborough Town host Dronfield Town who look to extend their lead at the top while second-placed Yorkshire Amateur are on the road away at Ollerton Town.

Selby Town will look improve their sixth-placed position after three straight wins as they travel to third-placed Grimsby Borough.

AFC Emley face an away trip to Swallownest on the back of last week’s 3-1 victory over East Yorkshire Carnegie.

Glasshoughton Welfare, meanwhile, will be aiming to pull themselves away from the lower half of the table.

The Castleford-based outfit are on their travels to Winterton Rangers, while struggling Nostell Miners Welfare face a tricky away trip to East Yorkshire Carnegie.