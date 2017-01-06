Lockwood wants some answers to decisions

FURIOUS Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood insists that his side are not getting a fair crack of the whip with officials and is anxious for some clarity to help arrest the situation.

The Lions’ recent form may have given room for genuine optimism among supporters, with the club in with a fighting chance of survival after a desperate opening few months of the National League season when their hopes looked forlorn, but Lockwood has some pressing concerns.

It is not chiefly due to the efforts of his side, who have shown resolve, spirit and organisation in recent times, with their league defeat at Lincoln City on Sunday representing their first reverse in six matches.

Tomorrow sees the 23rd-placed Lions face a key home encounter with the side just above the drop zone in Maidstone United, with the hosts able to cut the gap down to a solitary point with victory over the struggling Stones.

While the importance of the fixture needs no spelling out, Lockwood has wider worries at the way in which his side, undeservedly in his opinion, are continually falling foul of officials and also seeing big decisions go against them.

Sunday was a case in point, with Adam Boyes controversially dismissed for two yellow cards – following a second caution for simulation – and captain Danny Lowe also seeing red, while the hosts were also awarded a dubious goal.

An incensed Lockwood was subsequently sent to the stands at Sincil Bank for his protests at what he saw as unfair treatment.

It followed the contested sending off of striker Michael Rankine in the Boxing Day home victory over Lincoln City, with Lockwood increasingly aghast at the way things are going against his side.

Lockwood said: “When you are passionate about what you do and the belief I have got in our club, I am speechless.

“For me, it is unacceptable. Anybody who knows Adam Boyes; you could not get a more straight down the line guy, with the way he is as a person. He is a genuine guy and is absolutely gutted.

“He wanted to score a goal as he has had it tough and been out of the side and now is suspended.

“That is the frustrating thing for me.

“People should look at these guys in the eye and I would like them to explain – to not just me.

“There are volunteers at the club, everyone who works tirelessly, week in week out, for years on end.

“There should be explanations made in situations like this. It is not right.

“I have said this when we have won games and it is not about that after Guiseley have got beaten. I am just lost for words at the big decisions (going against us).

“The club deserves some answer.”

Guiseley – who have not been beaten at home in the National League since September 24 and are seeking to extend their unbeaten league sequence at Nethermoor to eight matches – face opponents tomorrow who are currently toiling.

The Stones lost all three games in December and were hammered 4-1 at home to Dover on New Year’s Day and have lost seven of their past nine league matches.

Boyes and Lowe will both be suspended tomorrow, but experienced forward Rankine returns following his red card on Boxing Day.

Simon Walton is likely to line up for the hosts in his first match since signing a deal at Nethermoor for the rest of the season.

Second-placed Pickering Town will be hoping for no late dramas when they take on basement-dwellers Barton Town Old Boys at home tomorrow.

A goal one minute from time by Nicky McNamara denied Town all three points on Monday when Bridlington Town returned to East Yorkshire with a 1-1 draw and Paul Marshall’s men will want no repeat of that tomorrow.

Elsewhere, ninth-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare host struggling Parkgate, Garforth Town make the trip to Maltby Main while Harrogate Railway Athletic play host to Athersley Recreation.

The game of the day in Division One sees leaders AFC Emley host second-placed Penistone Church.

Emley will be looking to build on their impressive 5-0 triumph over Nostell Miners Welfare on Monday.

Fourth-placed Pontefract Collieries play at next-to-bottom Westella and Willerby while eighth-placed Knaresborough Town face a trip to Nostell Miners Welfare.

Elsewhere, ninth-placed Selby Town take on Rossington Main at home, while Glasshoughton Welfare host fifth-placed Hall Road Rangers.

The other local match sees mid-table Yorkshire Amateur travel to play Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.