Lively Lions rue missed chances at Woking

Guiseley’s long trip to Woking proved to be useful as they gained a point in an entertaining 0-0 draw in the National League.

Guiseley looked confident throughout the match and created several chances. Jordan Preston was unable to get his header on target when eight yards out after being found by Will Hatfield.

Woking were making sure that Jonny Maxted was made to work in the Guiseley net, he first saved from a Frankie Sutherland effort that had been shot from distance, then Fabio Saraiva’s header had to be caught by the keeper.

Jake Cassidy nearly scored just before half-time when he hit the inside of the post when his effort then went across the face of the goal and was somehow kept out and cleared away.

The away side kept on attacking at the start of the remaining 45 minutes with Preston again causing problems for the hosts, this time his near post effort was saved by Brandon Hall.

Guiseley then got away with one when a corner found Brian Saah who was able to direct his effort towards goal, but as it looked like it was about to go in Connor Brown was able to hook it off the line.

The game was opening up, with both sides seeing this as a realistic opportunity to get the three points, Michael Rankine saw a shot saved by Hall while Woking’s Saraiva hit a fine effort with his left foot that looked like it was curling towards the top corner, but went wide.

Hatfield then looked like he’d scored for Guiseley but his diving header went just wide much to the relief of the Woking players.

In added time both teams tried to get the ball forward, but neither could create the key chance and it ended goalless.

Meanwhile, Harrogate Town were left frustrated after Alex Brown’s 62nd-minute finish saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat at Curzon Ashton in National League North.

The visitors were fortunate to go into the interval level after Jordan Wright somehow managed to miss when it looked easier to score, though Warren Burrell and Lloyd Kerry also had attempts go close.

The decisive moment arrived just past the hour mark as Curzon’s captain found space on the right side of Town’s defence and finished into the bottom right corner.

Town desperately looked for a leveller, and thought they had found it when substitute Jack Emmett struck the cross bar, though Curzon held on to make it a miserable afternoon at Tameside Stadium.

FC Halifax Town suffered a nightmare before Christmas with a woeful performance as they salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Telford thanks to Josh Wilde’s injury-time equaliser.

Substitute Joe Fitzpatrick’s stunning shot gave Telford the lead before Wilde grabbed a point when he tucked away the rebound after David Lynch’s shot was saved on the line.

Bradford Park Avenue made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory over Brackley as they moved within a point of moving out of the relegation zone.

A dramatic stoppage-time winner from Matt Hill saw Avenue take all three points inflicting Brackley’s first away defeat of the season.

Luke Graham’s back-post volley gave Brackley the lead in the second minute but Tom Davie equalised at the end of the first half before Hill’s heroics at the end.

****

OSSETT TOWN remain level on points with Premier Division leaders Lancaster City following their 1-0 victory over Mossley at the weekend.

Alex Peterson scored the only goal of the game on 52 minutes as Town kept up the pressure on City

Ossett Albion could not do their neighbours a favour as they lost 2-0 at Lancaster.

An own goal from Jackson Hassanyeh just before half-time and a Louis Mayers goal on 57 minutes were enough for the leaders.

Scarborough Athletic suffered a 1-0 defeat at Colne.

Richard Seear scored the vital goal for Colne.

Seventh-placed Farsley Celtic came from a goal behind to win 3-1 at home to Burscough.

James Walshaw, Ross Daly and Ryan Watson scored the goals for Celtic.

Brighouse Town suffered a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Droylsden.

Daniel Illingworth and Kurt Harris gave Town a 2-0 first-half lead but three second-half goals from Thomas Peers, Luke Daly and Domaine Rouse won the game for the visitors.

Two goals from Joshua Greening helped Tadcaster Albion chalk up an excellent 3-2 victory at Radcliffe Borough.

Thomas Corner netted what turned out to be Albion’s winning goal on 49 minutes.

Radcliffe’s goals were scored by Timmy Raheem and Raul Correia.

In the Premier Division, Frickley Athletic’s clash at Nantwich Town was abandoned due to fog after half-time.

****

THIRD-placed Pickering Town were given a bit of a scare but held on to claim an excellent 4-3 victory at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Town quickly established a 3-0 first-half lead thanks to two goals from Billy Logan and one from Eddy Birch.

Declan Brewin got one back for the hosts before Nicholas Thompson made it 4-1 to Pickering on 57 minutes. Two late goals from Rainworth through Harry Bamford and Nicholas Langford made it a nervous finish for Town.

Two late goals cost Liversedge dearly at Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Liversedge had led 2-1 thanks to a brace from Rhys Davies but goals in the 86th and 90th minutes from Samuel Denton and Callum Robinson saw Railway emerge 3-2 winners.

Second -placed Thackley enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Garforth Town.

Two goals from Patrick McGuire and one from Craig Bentham saw the hosts take the three points.

Division One leaders AFC Emley made it 10 league wins on the bounce with a 3-2 victory over Eccleshill United.

Ashley Flynn was the main man again for Emley, netting a hat-trick.

Christopher Lever and Matthew Waller (pen) replied for United.

Third-placed Pontefract Collieries left it late to beat Rossington Main 1-0.

Christopher Wood scored in the 90th-minute to ensure another three points for Pontefract.

Former Leeds United midfielder Seb Carole scored the only goal of the game as Knaresborough Town beat Campion 1-0.

Two goals from Liam Flanagan helped Selby Town claim a 3-2 victory at Dronfield Town. Flanagan opened the scoring from the penalty spot on five minutes before Jason Crisp doubled the advantage.

Jack Lambert and Joseph Butler netted to bring the hosts level before Flanagan decided matters on 71 minutes.

A first-half brace from Conor Glavin saw Glasshoughton Welfare win 2-1 at Brigg Town.

Yorkshire Amateur were fine 5-1 winners at Nostell Miners Welfare. On the scoresheet for Amateur were James Rothel, Adam Shaw (2), Thomas Marsden and Joel Hughes. Franck Zalo replied for Nostell.