John Rooney makes permanent switch to Guiseley

MIDFIELDER John Rooney has joined Guiseley AFC on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell at the National League club.

The brother of Manchester United and England star, Wayne, the 26-year-old joined Guiseley on loan for the latter part of the season making seven appearances before sustaining a serious injury.

He scored on his debut for the Lions in a 2-1 win over Sutton on February 14.

“John has shown his commitment to Guiseley and the model we have for moving forward,” said Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood. “He has bought in to what we have planned for the progression of the club.

“He brings quality and desire to our squad and he will be a popular signing with our fans who immediately took to him when he came for his loan spell.

“He has a desire to help improve us as a club and help us achieve what we are trying to build for the future. It is great to keep him at the club.”

Like his more famous brother, Rooney started out in the Everton Academy at the age of six. before moving on to Macclesfield Town in League Two where he signed professional forms in 2008.

Trials with Derby County and Huddersfield Town followed but Rooney decided to try and forge a career in the USA. He joined the Major League Soccer Draft in December 2010 and signed for New York Red Bulls making his debut in April, 2011.

Rooney moved on to join Orlando City in January 2012 and it was with that club that he won his first championship. After leaving Orlando Rooney signed a contract with Barnsley in October 2012.

The midfielder signed for Bury in July 2013 and was loaned to Conference Premier side Chester before the signing was made permanent.

Rooney then joined Wrexham in June 2016 making his debut on the opening day of the 2016-17 season before switching to Guiseley on loan for the latter part of the season.