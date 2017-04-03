Hurst fires Guiseley to priceless victory at Southport

Guiseley gained a crucial away victory after defeating Southport 1-0 thanks to an excellent finish by Kevan Hurst.

The winger’s impressive volley moved the Lions onto 49 points, with 50 being the target for safety for sides fighting relegation in the National League.

Adam Lockwood.

With Southport in the relegation places and Guiseley a little too close to the drop zone for comfort this was a tight game, although there were chances.

The hosts almost took the lead when Rory McKeown hit an effort from 25 yards out, it swerved in the air and hit the crossbar and then on to safety.

Guiseley then had a few chances before half-time, first good work by Jordan Preston created a chance for himself, he did well to cut into the area but his shot went narrowly wide.

Jake Lawlor was then found in the area from a Hurst cross but he could not direct it goal-wards and it went wide.

The second half saw the away side create further opportunities. When Hurst hit a fine effort towards goal it looked set to give the away side the lead but Southport’s Craig King made sure he was well placed to get a hand on the effort.

Hurst did give the away side the lead when he was in the right place from a corner that was not cleared, he volleyed it home and gave the Lions a deserved lead with just 15 minutes to go and Guiseley held on for the three points.

After the victory Lions boss Adam Lockwood said: “Every three points is massive, we are still not safe, we have to keep going, get as many points as possible. It was a good reaction from last week, it was a difficult game, but I got the reaction I wanted.”

In National North, FC Halifax Town ended Kidderminster’s 13-game home winning run with a superb 2-1 win at Aggborough thanks to goals from Tom Denton and Jordan Sinnott.

It didn’t look good for Town after Joe Ironside headed the hosts in front during a dominant first quarter of the game, but Halifax absorbed their early pressure and went in level at the break before Sinnott’s late penalty won it.

Third-placed Town are now just two points behind second placed Kidderminster.

Elsewhere, Danny Newton’s goals again proved the difference as Harrogate Town’s recent unsuccessful run against Tamworth continued with a 3-2 defeat at The Lamb Ground.

Newton’s goals were twice cancelled out by Dan Jezeph’s own goal and Simon Ainge, though Ben Fox struck just four minutes from time to inflict a third defeat of the year on Simon Weaver’s men.

Bradford Park Avenue won for the third time in four games with a hard fought 1-0 victory at Alfreton Town.

Oli Johnson capitalised on a Terry Kennedy mistake in the first half to grab the only goal of the game, before goalkeeper Jon Worsnop saved a second-half penalty from Craig Westcarr.

***

Evo-Stik League

Farsley Celtic remained top of the First Division North after they ground out a 1-1 draw at home to Droylsden.

With fifteen minutes to go a stunning strike from Ryan Watson edged Farsley in front. Lewis Nightingale’s corner was headed out by Domaine Rouse to Watson whose first time strike from 30 yards flew into the top corner.

But with five minutes remaining Droylsden drew level as Jamie Frost was played through on goal before lobbing Graeme McKibbin in the Farsley net.

Celtic then received a boost with the news that second-placed Lancaster City had lost 2-1 at home to Colne, so Farsley lead their title rivals by a point, but have played one game more.

A brace from Danny Frost helped Ossett Town record an impressive 4-0 victory at Radcliffe Borough.

Frost found the net on 34 and 48 minutes and further goals quickly followed from Alex Peterson and Nathan Curtis as Town cruised to victory.

Brighouse Town picked up an excellent 2-1 victory at mid-table Kendal Town.

Ben Wharton gave Town the early lead on five minutes before James Pollard made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Samuel Bailey netted with four minutes to play but it proved only a consolation goal for Kendal.

Tadcaster Albion had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Prescot Cables. Christopher Almond gave the visitors the lead on seven minutes only for Carl Stewart to bring Albion level on 22 minutes.

Almond netted again for Prescott on 37 minutes but Stewart was on the mark again for the hosts on 45 minutes.

He impressively controlled the ball on his knee and stuck a shot with real venom at goalkeeper Marcus Burgess who couldn’t push it to safety.

Ossett Albion claimed a much-needed three points in a 1-0 victory at Trafford.

Luke Porritt scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.

In the Premier Division, third-from-bottom Frickley Athletic slipped further into relegation trouble with a 2-0 home defeat against Grantham Town.

***

NCE League

It’s as you were at the top of the Premier Division after second-placed Pickering Town won 1-0 at Handsworth Parramore, while leaders Cleethorpes Town were 4-2 victors at Liversedge.

Samuel Denton scored the only goal of the game as Pickering kept the pressure on the league leaders. They trail Cleethorpes by two points but have played three games more.

Liversedge’s goals were scored by Vaughan Redford and Brandon Kane.

Tenth-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare had to settle for a 3-3 draw at Athersley Recreation, despite leading 3-1 at one stage.

Richard Collier gave Hemsworth a ninth-minute lead, only for Kai Hancock to equalise before Brice Tiani put the visitors in front again. Nash Connolly put Hemsworth further in front but goals from Jack Briscoe and Tom Copping ensured the game ended 3-3.

A goal three minutes from time condemned Garforth Town to a 2-1 defeat at AFC Mansfield. Callum Lloyd gave Mansfield a fifth-minute lead before Mark Simpson equalised on 36 minutes.

But Mansfield had the last laugh as Philip Buxton came up with the winner on 87 minutes.

Harrogate Railway ended a run of eight-straight defeats with a crucial 1-0 home win over Clipstone. Stephen Bromley scored the all-important goal in the 90th minute.

The top two in Division One both picked up 2-0 victories – AFC Emley defeating Shirebrook Town and Pontefract Collieries seeing off Campion. Thomas Robinson and Ashley Flynn netted for Emley, while Michael Dunn scored a brace for Pontefract. Emley still lead the way by two points but Pontefract have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Knaresborough Town won 1-0 at Teversal, Selby Town triumphed 1-0 at Eccleshill United and Glasshoughton Welfare went down 1-0 at Ollerton Town.