Hatfield’s double earns crucial win for the Lions

Guiseley gained a shock 2-1 victory against Lincoln City after winning the match thanks to two goals from Will Hatfield.

Hatfield scored early and with practically the last kick of the game as the Lions moved off the bottom of the league and within two points of safety in the National League.

Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood was delighted afterwards. He said: “I thought it was a fantastic result and performance, we are building on key areas but I also think there is still room to grow.”

After York City’s lunchtime win this became a battle between the bottom and top team in the National League, but Guiseley were aiming to make it five games unbeaten while Lincoln had not tasted defeat in the division in 17 matches, so both were in good form.

Guiseley looked confident early on and took the lead after good work by Michael Rankine, who cut back to Will Hatfield and his calm finish gave the hosts the lead.

The hosts then nearly doubled their advantage when Jake Cassidy ran through on goal but Lincoln keeper Paul Farman closed down the angle to save.

After a spell without the ball Lincoln got back into the game and levelled when captain Luke Waterfall was found in the area and he powered his header into the top corner of the net.

The visitors should have taken the lead just before half-time when Theo Robinson had a free header from six yards out. He placed his attempt towards the bottom left hand corner but Guiseley keeper Jonny Maxted somehow scooped the ball away from the net.

The heavy wind was playing a role in the quality of the match and neither team could take advantage of the weather conditions.

Chances were now at a premium, as Maxted kept the score level with an amazing one handed save as Matt Rhead from three yards out looked bound to score.

As the game came to an end Michael Rankine was sent off for two harsh yellow cards as was Elliot Whitehouse moments later for Lincoln.

Guiseley though won it when Marcus Williams free-kick was forced over the line by Hatfield to secure what could be three crucial points for the Yorkshire side.

Meanwhile, a moment of brilliance from substitute Courtney Medden-Walters proved to be the difference as Stockport County claimed a 1-0 win at Harrogate Town, in National North.

Following a first half in which Michael Clarke clattered a header against the crossbar, and JP Pittman went closest for the home team, Jim Gannon introduced the eventual match winner after 66 minutes of action.

Just three minutes after entering the action a mix up between Peter Crook and Joe Colbeck resulted in the ball falling to Medden-Walters 30 yards out, the substitute then expertly lifted the ball over Crook and into the back of the net.

Town tried to force a leveller, with Joe Leesley sending dangerous crosses into the box, though the visiting defence held firm to move up to eighth place in the National League North.

Third-from-bottom Bradford Park Avenue also lost by the same score – 1-0 – at Salford City.

Two goals from Adam Morgan proved in vain as FC Halifax Town lost 3-2 at Darlington.