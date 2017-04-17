Guiseley v Tranmere Rovers: ‘They’re all big games, insists Adam Lockwood

GUISELEY boss Adam Lockwood will be expecting another tough test at Nethermoor today when second-placed Tranmere Rovers are the visitors (kick-off 3pm).

The Lions’ run of five games unbeaten away from home in the National League was ended in Essex on Good Friday as two second-half goals from Braintree saw them slip to a 2-0 defeat which left Lockwood’s side just one point above the relegation zone.

And having lost their last two games at Nethermoor, Lockwood knows his side need to be back at their battling best to get the better of Tranmere.

“We’ll get ourselves right,” said Lockwood. “We were always going to have setbacks and look at how we react.

“They’re all big games, everybody knows how hard it is to pick points up in this division.

“If you’re not right at any one time you won’t get anything out of it. Every game that we take part in is as tough as any other. Different names and different clubs mean nothing to me, I just focus on Guiseley. ”

He added: “I’ve said there is a lot of hard work left to do, there’s a long way to go and we’ve got some tough games coming up.

“Hopefully come the end of the season we will be where we want to be.”

Lockwood was frustrated by the manner in which his side conceded their goals on Good Friday.

He said: “I’m obviously disappointed, two set pieces have done us. We pride ourselves on being organised, we need to be brighter, unfortunately on the day it’s cost us.

“We had some chances to take the lead early on, sometimes those things go against you.”

Tranmere are currently five points behind National League leaders Lincoln City having played a game more.

But Rovers have stuttered in recent games with defeat to Forest Green Rovers at Prenton Park last Tuesday and a 2-2 draw with Aldershot on Good Friday. They did, however, defeat Solihull Moors 9-0 the week before so are dangerous opponents for Lockwood’s men.

Meanwhile, in National North on Saturday, Warren Burrell’s late strike was not enough to prevent Harrogate Town going down 2-1 at Nuneaton Town.

Greg Mills’ wind assisted free-kick sailed into the net in first-half stoppage time to give the hosts the advantage, before Devon Kelly-Evans’ driven finish looked to have sealed the defeat five minutes from time.

But Burrell’s explosive 25-yard volley with three minutes remaining gave Town hope of rescuing a point, but Nuneaton held firm and claimed the victory.

Town host Yorkshire rivals FC Halifax Town today at the CNG Stadium (3pm).

Halifax were edged out 1-0 at home by leaders AFC Fylde on Good Friday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Bradford Park Avenue drew 0-0 at home to Tamworth. The result moved Avenue up to 16th place in the table – eight points clear of the relegation zone. Avenue face a tough assignment this afternoon when they travel to leaders AFC Fylde (3pm).

****

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

First Division North leaders Farsley Celtic moved two points clear of Lancaster City following their 2-2 draw at Colwyn Bay and City’s 1-0 defeat at Droylsden.

Adam Clayton headed Farsley in front just before the break but the hosts were level just eight minutes later through Daniel Andrews. He took Danny Bartle’s pass and fired home.

Celtic regained the lead just after the hour mark.

From a Ryan Watson free-kick out on the touchline, goalkeeper Kieran Wolland’s punch was weak which allowed Aiden Savory to fire at goal. His effort was blocked but Clayton was on hand to stab the rebound into the back of the net.

Colwyn’s second equaliser was a controversial one on 76 minutes.

From a free-kick, Graeme McKibbin looked to have been fouled by Will Booth as the Celts keeper went to collect the cross. Booth then hit the crossbar and the ball fell to Jamie Rainford who appeared to have controlled it with his arm before firing home.

The results mean Farsley lead second-placed Lancaster by two points with just two games left to play.

Today Farsley entertain third-placed Ossett Town and Lancaster host Kendal Town. Both games kick-off at 3pm.

Ossett Town enjoyed a 3-1 home victory over Prescot Cables.

On the scoresheet for Town were Jason Yates (penalty), Tyrone Gale and Danny Frost. Lloyd Dean netted for Prescot.

Elsewhere, goals from Michael Fish, Sam Hewitt and Adam Field helped Brighouse Town record a 3-0 victory at Radcliffe Borough.

Tadcaster Albion slipped to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Hyde United. Two goals from Matthew Beadle gave the visitors the advantage and despite Gregg Anderson’s 76th-minute goal, Hyde held on for victory.

Struggling Ossett Albion slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Clitheroe.

Frickley Athletic’s hopes of avoiding relegation in the Premier Division were dealt a major blow when they lost 4-1 at Stourbridge.

Tyler Williams gave Frickley a first-half lead but it was all downhill after that.

Athletic are currently four points from safety with just two games left to play.

****

NCE LEAGUE

Division One leaders AFC Emley finished off their league programme with a 3-1 home victory over Glasshoughton Welfare.

Nathan Keightley gave the visitors a ninth-minute lead but goals from Jordan Coduri, Ashley Scully and Thomas Brennan saw the hosts to victory.

Emley lead nearest rivals Hall Road Rangers by two points and third-placed Pontefract Collieres by three points – but their two rivals have one more game to play and Emley could still finish in any position in the top three.

Tenth-placed Selby Town drew 1-1 at home to Penistone Church.

Dane Mortimer gave Town the lead on 35 minutes but Scott Whittington equalised on 68 minutes.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Amateur lost 2-0 at Brigg Town and basement-side Nostell Miners Welfare lost 4-0 at home to Westella and Willerby.

Richard Collier netted four times as 10th-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare cruised to a 6-1 victory at Armthorpe Welfare in the Premier Division. The other goal scorers for Hemsworth were Nash Connolly and Bill Law.

Liversedge held on to defeat Bottesford Town 4-3.

Liversedge quickly established a 4-0 lead before half-time with goals from Alfie Raw (2), Brandon Kane and Harrison Blakey but the hosts hit back through a Luke Anderson double and a converted penalty, but they just fell short.