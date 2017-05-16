Former Leeds United striker part of Tadcaster Albion’s new management set-up

Former Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell is part of a new management team at Tadcaster Albion following the resignation of Billy Miller.

Miller left the Evo-Stik First Division North side following discussions with club owners i2i Sports, having been the man who guided them to promotion from the NCEL Premier Division in his first year in charge – the most successful in the club’s history.

Richard Cresswell

On top of the promotion into Step 4 of the football pyramid, Miller also led the club to two cup finals in his two-year reign, losing to promoted Farsley Celtic on penalties in the final of the West Riding FA County Cup, which many saw as Taddy’s best performance of last season.

Miller, who has recently been promoted to a Director at Askham Bryan College in York, has seen his workload and responsibilities increase significantly and said: “I’ve been a football manager for eighteen years now, the time is right for me to spend more time with my family and friends and further my passion for music.

“The extra responsibilities at work and the desire for the owners to bring the management of the club in-house at some point played a significant part in me choosing to step aside now.

“On top of that my assistant manager, Matt Heath [the former Leeds United defender], had already told me and the owners that he wouldn’t be managing next season. Everything seemed to be falling into place to make the changes now rather than in the future.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the club; the magnificent players, the tremendous staff, the brilliant fans and the great volunteers. I have absolutely loved every minute and am honoured to say I have managed this fantastic club.”

Former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and York City striker Cresswell has been promoted to Technical Director for i2i Sports and will oversee and work closely with Albion’s new manager Michael Morton and his assistant, Simon Collins.

Cresswell said: “As Technical Director I have a wide-ranging brief. I am really excited about working with Mikey and Simon who are both fantastic coaches. I will support them wherever I can, especially with the overall strategy of the club. I am confident with my experience in the professional game that I can help the management team in many different areas.”

“The new role as Technical Director at i2i Sports encompasses working closely with the i2i UK and International Academies, helping to develop and enhance the pathway for our promising young players not only here in the UK but from around the world.

“Billy has done a tremendous job for the club; the foundations are in truly in place for further progress within the football pyramid.”

Morton said: “First of all I just want to say that Billy has done a fantastic job leading Tadcaster Albion out of a tough Northern Counties Premier League at the very first attempt, as well as stabilising the club’s status in the Evo-Stik.”

“Moving forward, myself and Simon are very excited for the job at hand and are thoroughly looking forward to getting started with the players.

“We said from day one that we wanted to do it and step up to the mark when the time was right. When the opportunity was presented to us we jumped at the chance.

“We’ve seen quite a lot of this league and there’s no doubt that it is a high standard of football to compete in, but the prospect of competing at this level excites us both.”