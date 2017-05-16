Farsley Celtic in search for new boss after John Deacey and Neil Parsley exit

FARSLEY CELTIC chairman John Palmer has confirmed that the club are hoping to announce a new manager shortly, while professing sadness at the dramatic exit of John Deacey and Neil Parsley.

The departure of the joint managerial pair – who both attended the club’s end-of-season awards on Friday night following a hugely successful campaign – has sent shockwaves among Farsley supporters.

John Deacey

Deacey and Parsley helped the club to dual silverware in 2016-17, with the club recently clinching promotion to the Evo-Stik League Premier Division after a play-off win over Ossett Town and also winning the West Riding County Cup.

The bombshell that they are to now leave has surprised many people on the non-league circuit,

It is understood that there were some behind-the-scenes issues between the club hierarchy and Deacey and Parsley, which contributed to the pair’s decision to leave.

The club - while professing surprise at the decision of Deacey and Parsley to leave - are now sounding out replacement candidates and are thought to be close to announcing a successor to fill the void left by the pair.

I thought we had it all worked out next season. There has been no falling out. Farsley Celtic chairman, John Palmer.

Palmer said: “I am very sad and they are a big loss. John and Neil are mates of mine who have worked well together in the past.

“I thought we had it all worked out next season. There has been no falling out.

“Neil has been a loyal man to this club and neither of them have taken hardly any wages while they have been here and they were determined for us to get the club back together.”

After coming to terms with the decision, Farsley are now seeking to swiftly fill the gap left by the pair, with Palmer intent on the club acting quick to get a new management team in place.

Palmer said: “We have got to act quick as we want to keep the side that we had last year.

“We want to keep as many as we can.

“But I don’t think there is nobody who has said that they don’t want to be with us next year, which is good.

Speaking about his departure, which came separately to Deacey’s earlier decision to leave, Parsley, without wishing to elaborate on the specific reasons, said: “I am disappointed it has come to this.

“But it is something that needed to happen.

“After nine years, it could have been handled better.

“But it is what it is and I move on.

“People can judge our record how they want to.

“It is a decent record and we want promotions a couple of times and a few cups along the way.

“My record is decent.

“At this stage, I don’t want to go into too much detail.”

Farsley stalwart Parsley has ben one of the club’s greatest servants over the years and took charge of the team during a spell in administration in 2009.

He was responsible for leading the reformed club to the NCEL Premier Division championship in 2011.