Farsley bring in Lakeland as pair exit

FARSLEY CELTIC have appointed former Curzon Ashton first-team coach Adam Lakeland as their new manager – hot on the heels of the dramatic exit of John Deacey and Neil Parsley.

Lakeland was an integral part of the Ashton set up during their Evo-Stik League Division One North title-winning campaign of 2013-14 and the club’s promotion via the Premier Division play-offs into the National League North in the following season.

John Deacey

After leaving Curzon in the summer of 2015, Lakeland was appointed as Northwich Victoria manager, but resigned after less than a year in charge last December after becoming increasingly frustrated by the club’s off-field struggles.

Lakeland, who will be assisted by ex-Farsley player Mark Bett, had been keen on returning to management and Farsley have moved swiftly to bring him in after the surprise departure of Deacey and Parsley.

A Farsley spokesperson said: “We had to move quickly and Adam has great credentials and people have spoken very highly of him.”

The earlier departure of Deacey and Parsley, fresh from leading the club to promotion to the Evo-Stik League Premier Division after a play-off win over Ossett Town and also winning the West Riding County Cup, had sent shockwaves among Farsley’s fanbase. It is understood that there were some significant behind-the-scenes issues between the club hierarchy and Deacey and Parsley, which contributed to the pair’s decision to leave.

Chairman John Palmer said: “I am very sad and they are a big loss. John and Neil are mates of mine who have worked well together in the past.

“I thought we had it all worked out next season. There has been no falling out.

“Neil has been a loyal man to this club and neither of them have taken hardly any wages while they have been here and they were determined for us to get the club back together.”

On the decision to quickly move for Lakeland, Palmer said: “We had to act quick as we want to keep the side that we had last year. We want to keep as many as we can. But I don’t think there is nobody who has said that they don’t want to be with us next year, which is good.”

Speaking about his own departure, which came separately to Deacey’s earlier decision to leave, Parsley, without wishing to elaborate on the specific reasons, said: “I am disappointed it has come to this.

“But it is something that needed to happen. After nine years, it could have been handled better. But it is what it is and I move on.

“People can judge our record how they want to. It is a decent record and we want promotions a couple of times and a few cups along the way. My record is decent. At this stage, I don’t want to go into too much detail.”

Farsley stalwart Parsley has been one of the club’s greatest servants over the years and took charge of the team during a spell in administration in 2009.

The former Huddersfield defender led the reformed club to the NCEL Premier Division championship in 2011.