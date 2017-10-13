Evo-Stik: Farsley’s focus targeted on table-toppers

Farsley Celtic are on the road this weekend to Lancaster City in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Fourth-placed Farsley, unbeaten in their last four games, will be aiming to maintain the pressure at the top. Celtic boss Adam Lakeland, speaking after the midweek 4-1 County Cup win over Knaresborough Town, said: “Whilst we wanted to progress, we also rested key players with Saturday’s trip to Lancaster in mind. You want to win these cup games, but you also don’t want to pick up any casualties.

“However, the cup victory is now behind us and we need to refocus on league duties, with a tough trip to Lancaster City on Saturday ahead of us.”

The last five meetings between the clubs have seen Lancaster City run out with two wins and three draws.

In Evo-Stik North, Brighouse Town return to league action at home to Kendal Town tomorrow aiming to pick up three points and pull away from the lower reaches of the table.

The Mintcakes sit 13th and will have on-loan Harrogate Town central defender Toby Lees back after the player missed last Saturday’s 4-2 FA Trophy defeat to Bamber Bridge.

Brighouse boss Vill Powell said after the game that Aidan Kirby had given Brighouse more options up front while also providing competition for Aaron Martin and Gabriel Johnson.

“With only Adam Jones (knee) out long term and Adam Field (ankle) also injured we are not far off being back to full strength,” said Powell.

Ossett Albion will be looking to continue their recent good league form after picking up seven points from their last nine. Their opponents, Trafford, who sit in 14th place, have recorded three wins from their last five matches.

Tadcaster Albion visit Colwyn Bay in a battle between the eighth and ninth-placed teams. Albion look to bounce back from their 2-0 FA Trophy defeat to the hands of Glossop North End.

Elsewhere in Evo-Stik South, Frickley Athletic travel to Loughborough Dynamo after picking up just one point from a possible nine. A win could potentially move Frickley up into third place.