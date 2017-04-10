Cassidy sees red as Guiseley slip up at home

Ten-man Guiseley were unable to provide a shock as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Forest Green Rovers in the National League.

A red card in the second half for Jake Cassidy proved to be a turning point after Christian Doidge had given the visitors the lead in the first half.

Adam Lockwood.

Forest Green had the first chance when Shamir Mullings from outside the area saw his shot take a deflection off Jake Lawlor – it looped towards the goal but just went wide.

Guiseley had a chance when Conor Brown crossed for Kevan Hurst who got his header on target but it lacked power.

Moments later on the counter, Mullings received a pass and after running into the area, his shot on the angle was well saved by ex-Rovers keeper Jonny Maxted.

The away side were not to be denied for much longer though when Christian Doidge got his 24th goal of the season after heading in at the near post.

Guiseley’s task was made no easier just as the second half was in its early stages when Cassidy was sent off for elbowing Mark Ellis according to referee Joseph Johnson.

Despite going down to 10 men Guiseley’s Will Hatfield worked some space for himself, but his effort from 25 yards out went just past the right-hand post.

Michael Rankine also saw a powerful free-kick go wide, but in the end it was Rovers who left with the three points.

After the match Guiseley boss Adam Lockwood said: “We knew this would be a tough game for the side, we gave it a go in the second half and could have got a goal.

“We just need to react to this. We knew we were not safe before the game, now I hope we can bounce back against Braintree on Friday.”

The result means the Lions still need more points if they are to ensure their status in the National League, with the side just four points clear of the drop zone.

In National League North, Simon Ainge bagged a nine-minute hat-trick as 11th-placed Harrogate Town shared a remarkable 3-3 draw with fourth-placed visitors Salford City.

Salford were 2-0 up with seven minutes left before Ainge pulled a goal back for Town from the penalty spot.

Nick Haughton restored Salford’s lead in the following minute but Town were awarded another penalty four minutes later which Ainge eventually converted from a rebound after goalkeeper Jay Lynch saved his initial attempt. Remarkably, Town were then awarded a third spot kick for handball in the third minute of injury time which Ainge slammed home to complete his hat-trick and salvage a draw.

Town are back in action next Saturday at 13th-placed Nuneaton Town.

Elsewhere, Bradford Park Avenue moved 16th in the league after a goalless draw at home to 14th-placed FC United of Manchester.

Avenue welcome ninth-placed Tamworth next Saturday.

FC Halifax Town sit third after Tom Denton hit a 61st-minute winner in a 1-0 success at home to fifth-bottom Alfreton Town.

The Shaymen host leaders AFC Fylde tomorrow night.

****

Evo-Stik League

FARSLEY CELTIC kept themselves top of the Evo-Stik League First Division North with three games left after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat of fifth-bottom visitors Radcliffe Borough, writes LEE SOBOT.

An own goal from Radcliffe’s Lassana Nalatche Mendes gave Farsley a 1-0 lead after 24 minutes and strikes from Aaron Hardy and Adam Clayton then put the Celts 3-0 up at the break.

Lewis Nightingale added a fourth on the hour mark as Celtic stayed one point clear of sole remaining title rivals Lancaster City.

Lancaster edged a 1-0 verdict at home to second-bottom Goole AFC thanks to Ryan Winder’s strike seven minutes after the hour.

City also have the benefit of one game in hand.

Ossett Town moved fifth with a fine 5-0 success at 15th-placed Ramsbottom United.

An eighth-minute own goal from Dean Stott set the ball rolling, after which Town’s Danny Frost, Andy Hawksworth, Nathan Curtis and Jason Yates all netted one apiece.

Brighouse Town are up to eighth after a 2-0 win at home to 12th-placed Bamber Bridge.

Benjamin Wharton fired Town ahead in the 24th minute before Michael Fisher added a second goal in the 59th minute.

Scarborough Athletic are seventh after a 5-0 triumph against bottom-of-the-table visitors Burscough.

Tadcaster Albion, who sit 16th, were beaten 4-1 at third-placed Colne, despite taking an eighth-minute lead through Thomas Corner.

Sixth-bottom Ossett Albion were also defeated 4-0 by 13th-placed visitors Droylsden.

In the Premier Division, Frickley Athletic remain third from bottom after a 3-1 loss at bottom side Skelmersdale United.

Jake Picton hit the solitary response for Frickley.

****

NCE League

AFC EMLEY saw their NCE League Division One title claims slip out of their own hands after a goalless draw at mid-table Selby Town, writes LEE SOBOT.

Two wins from their last two games would have sealed Emley the title, regardless of how title rivals Hall Road Rangers and Pontefract Collieries fared.

But second-placed Hall Road will now win the league with victories from their final two fixtures after hammering bottom club visitors Nostell Miners Welfare 8-0.

Pontefact’s title claims were also dealt a hammer blow as they lost 2-1 at 13th-placed Yorkshire Amateur to drop to third.

A T’nique Fishley brace saw Ammers to victory, with his double coming either side of a Glynn Cotton penalty.

Elsewhere, ninth-placed Eccleshill United obliged 3-1 at 12th-placed Glasshoughton Welfare.

Eccleshill’s Marcus Edwards notched a brace, supported by a Charlie Flaherty strike. Adam Hayton’s penalty proved in vain for Glasshoughton.

In the Premier Division, second-placed Pickering Town kept the pressure on leaders Cleethorpes Town with a 3-1 success at home to mid-table Liversedge.

Liversedge took a 25th-minute lead through Alfie Raw but were undone by second-half strikes from Nicholas Thompson, Samuel Denton and George Bissett.

But Cleethorpes stayed top by steamrollering sixth-bottom visitors Harrogate Railway 10-1.

Andrew Taylor bagged a hat-trick for the hosts and Rail’ were 10-0 down by the time Roy Fogarty hit a late consolation.

Cleethorpes are two points ahead of Pickering and with six games left as opposed to Pickering who have just three to play.

Third-placed Bridlington Town are six points behind Pickering and they triumphed 4-1 at Worksop Town. For Brid’, Brett Agnew’s double was supported by goals from Chris Adams and Jake Day.

Tenth-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare took a 1-1 draw from their trip to AFC Mansfield. The hosts took the lead in the 65th minute through Daniel Williams but Bradley Wilson’s own goal levelled matters 11 minutes later.