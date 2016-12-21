Yorkshire Amateur League: Threesy does it for triumphant Saints

Trinity All Saints did the double over relegation rivals Wighton Moor, edging them 5-4.

Gary Kennedy (2), Chris Bowden, Mark Ryan and Jonny Brown secured all three points for Trinity.

The results put them level on points with Stanningley OB, who lost 3-2 to Beeston Juniors with Declan Campbell, Ryan Dawson and Bradley Lloyd getting their goals.

St Nicholas also ground out a narrow victory, holding off Farnley Sports to win 1-0.

Morley Town’s 100 per cent start to the Championship ended with a 4-2 loss at Mount St Marys.

Ryan Hartley equalised for Town after Jordan Talbot’s early opener.

However, second-half goals from George Kovacs and another from Talbot put St Marys in the ascendency.

Ryan Hartley once again scored to give Town hope but Conor Parsons’ penalty on 85 minutes seal the win.

The chasing pack took full advantage, with Leeds Medics and Dentists Reserves winning 2-0 at Calverly through Rishi Dand and Eliano Magalhaes.

Collingham Juniors OB beat Wortley 4-1.

Drighlington, meanwhile, remain the only unbeaten Championship side after Brett Thompson (2), Josh Frankland (2) and Michael Durham scored to beat Thornesians 5-1.

Division One leaders Gildersome Spurs OB got their fifth win in a row, seeing off Garforth Rangers 5-2.

Meanwhile, St Bedes and Leeds Independent remain in close pursuit, with St Bedes beating Leeds Medics and Dentists 2-1 through Neil Murray and Derry Myers, while Daryl Bedeau, Jayden Harding and Dale Howland’s goals bagged Leeds Independent a 3-1 win against Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves.

Huddersfield YMCA beat Old Batelians 4-0 through Marcus Bray, Jordan Jaber, Phabian Sylvester and substitute Oly Dunne’s goals, pulling further clear of strugglers Grangefield OB Reserves, who lost 4-1 to Dewsbury Rangers through Rob Smith (2), Jack Smith and Aaron Wroe.

Collegians remain unbeaten at the top of Division Two with Ryan Fuller (3), Louis Wrafter (2) and Josh Orchard’s sealing a 6-2 win against Lepton Highlanders, a result which was equalled by promotion rivals Idle FC at Sandal Wanderers.

Chris Hick’s brace along with an own goal helped Colton Athletic beat Woodkirk Valley 3-1, while Wheelwright OB’s promotion hopes suffered a blow at Leeds City OB after Daniel McFarlane, Dylan Palfreyman, Akime Pinder and Soute Paulo gained City a 4-1 win and Morley Town Reserves saw off a second-half fight-back from Old Centralians to win 2-1.

Mamadu Dambe (3) and Shoiab Hussain kept Fairbank United top and unbeaten in Division Three by beating Norristhorpe 4-1.

Farnley Sports Reserves moved to second after Dale Dodsworth (3) Lewis Longthorn (2) saw off East Ardsley Wanderers. Elsewehere, Leeds Modernians edged Churwell Lions 3-2, while Huddersfield Amateur beat FC Headingley 3-1.

Division Four saw three draws with Jason Helm scoring two for Morely Town III in a 2-2 draw with league-leaders Rodillian.

Relegation rivals North Leeds and Trinity & All Saints COB Reserves drew 4-4, with Paul Riggon’s hat-trick and Adam Fawcett’s effort making up North Leeds’ goals, while Beeston Juniors Reserves and Colton Athletic Reserves were also inseparable at 5-5.

Leeds City OB thrashed bottom Division Five side St Bedes Reserves 8-3, as Reuben Young (2) Reece Archer, Alex Comery, Benjamin Comery, Connor Feeley, Tom Harrison and Andy Jack eased them to third.

Norristhorpe Reserves’ Matthew Reid was sent off in their 3-2 home loss to Drighlington Reserves, whose goals were scored by with Charlie Leather (2) and Richard Widdowson.

Division Six saw clean sheets galore as leaders Morley United got their ninth successive win with Thomas Snowden (3) Jordan Langbridge and Matthew Haikins getting the beating of Leeds City OB IV 5-0.

Middleton Park came away from Old Batelians Reserves with a 3-0 win thanks to Warren Moore (2) and Adam Littlewood, while Huddersfield Amateur Reserves also won 3-0 against Thornesians III.

Luke Chapman scored for Old Centralians Reserves despite them losing 2-1 at West End Park, while Leeds Modernians Reserves and Rothwell Reserves played out a cagey 0-0 draw.

*Away from league action, Yorkshire Amateur League champions Farsley Celtic Juniors enjoyed a superb 4-3 victory in the Leeds Senior Cup against Hunslet Club, a team that is in-form in the West Yorkshire Premier Division.

Hunslet went a goal up after 10 minutes after a defensive clanger but Ben Wilson equalised after 25 minuted and the danger man Danny Lyons then netted after 35 minutes to put Farsley ahead by the break 2-1.

Lyons made the score 3-1 before 17 years old Loz Patterson, playing on the wide left, put Farsley 4-1 in front.

Patterson, who played the last 40 minutes, also hit the crossbar from 20 yards with a screamer while Paul Dockerty had two assists.

Elsewhere Real Moor, newcomers to the Wakefield League and to the Leeds Senior Cup, made hay on a bright winter’s afternoon overpowering Grangefield Old Boys 0-6.

But the eagerly anticipated game between Leeds Medics and Dentists and Stanley United was abandoned at half time, with the matter to be judged by the County FA.

Elsewhere, the 5-3 success of Alwoodley over Centralians represented yet another fine 5-3 victory for Alwoodley against a team from Division One of the West Yorkshire League.

Cents had no answer to Callum Armstrong who bagged a hat trick with the other goals from Tom McKenna and Johnny Wilmuth. Scott Kerr, Brendan Mullen and an own goal notched Centralians goals.

In the Leeds District Cup, a superb display came from Division five side North Leeds Reserves who lost 7-1 to one of the top reserve sides in the Leeds District, Headingley AFC Reserves.

Lew Pinkerton netted the goal for North Leeds and that goal much more a reward for effort than a mere consolation.

Middleton Park from the second division of the West Yorkshire met Leeds City Old Boys Reserves from Division Three of the YAL and won 2-0 with energy to spare in the end but in the early stages the Middleton keeper was called upon to make two super saves.

The shock result came when Rothwell Reserves, from Division One, of the YAL and have but two points in their League, drew 2-2 with Whitkirk Wanderers Reserves and entered round four by virtue of a 4-2 penalty shoot out success.

Joe Childerson was on target twice for Rothwell but Whitkirk came back to take the game to penalties.

In the Wharfedale Cup, Horsforth St Margaret’s defeated WRCA League Ventus Yeadon Celtic 7-4 after extra time. Horsforth led 3-2 at the interval with the scores level at 4-4 after 90 minutes. An early goal in extra time settled any Horsforth nerves and they went on to add two late goals to reach the final score of 7-4. It was Jake Williams (4), James Watson (2) and James Price who found the back of the net for Horsforth St Margaret’s.