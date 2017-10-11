Yorkshire Amateur League: Farsley’s fightback thwarts Alwoodley

Farsley Celtic Juniors pulled off a famous fightback victory over Alwoodley.

Premier Division high fliers Alwoodley were in the driving seat after taking a 2-0 lead into half-time courtesy of goals from Graham Shaw and Callum Armstrong.

Alwoodley's Callum Armstrong gets in his shot on the Farsley Celtic Juniors goal. PIC: Gary Longbottom

The second half resulted in an instant reply as a penalty from Louis Surtees was scored. A curling free kick from Joe Firth succeeded in making it 2-2 before the comeback was completed when a shot from Danny Lyons edged over the line.

Ealandians recorded a magnificant 5-0 away victory over Morley Town AFC thanks to a brace from Matthew Richardson which crept them up into fifth place.

Drighlington FC continued their impressive start to the season with a 5-1 away victory at Stanningly OB thanks to goals from Rhodes, Thorpe and Sowden to leave Drighlington FC at the to[p of the table.

In the Championship, Collingham Juniors escaped with a 1-0 victory over Leeds Medics and Dentists Reserves thanks to an early first-half goal turned home by Richard Metcalfe. The result moves Collingham up into eighth place, three points from bottom.

Dan Whincup, of Aldwoodley, fires goalwards but victory went to Farsley Celtic Juniors in the end. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Thornesians recorded their first points of the campaign with a 3-2 victory over Leeds Independant. The goals were delivered by Stirland, Wootton and Waterson although Thornesians still remain bottom.

Mount St Mary’s continued to apply pressure at the top of the table thanks to a brace from Conor Parsons. The game finished 2-1 against a strong Calverley United who move down to third allowing Mount St Mary’s to overtake into second place.

In Division 1, Collegians kept the pace at the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Sky Blue FC thanks to a brace from Louis Wrafter. The defeat moves the Sky Blues to eighth in the table. Idle FC dropped their first League points this season after a double from Aaron Irving and one from Carl Dawson allowed Rothwell to leave with one point.

With Rothwell dropping points, Ealandians Reserves capitalised with a convincing 5-0 over Garforth Rangers allowing Ealandians to move into third position, just two points from the top.

Leeds City OB scraped a 3-2 victory over Leeds Medics and Dentists III thanks to goals from Young, Norton and Lewis moving Leeds City up into fifth place.

Alwoodley FC Reserves suffered their fifth defeat from five games to remain at the foot of the table after a close-fought defeat to high flying Old Batelians. The result finished 4-3 thanks to a couple of braces from Peel and Milloy, leaving Old Batelians sitting in second place.

In Division 2, East Ardsley Wanderers moved into first place with a 7-1 victory over Trinity & All Saints COB while Fairbank United won 3-1 verse Colton Athletic.

Division 3 has new leaders as Horsforth St Margaret’s Saturday Reserves won 3-2 away at Colton Athletic Res and Ealandians III kept up the pressure with a 4-2 win against North Leeds.

Tingley Athletic returned from last weeks 3-0 defeat by sweepimg aside Leeds Modernians 2-0.

Morley Town AFC III and Lepton Highlanders couldn’t be separated; their contest finished in a 2-2 draw.

In Division 4, Shire Academics III climbed upto fifth place with a 4-1 win over Dewsbury Rangers FC Reserves whilst Calverley United Reserves sit fourth following a 2-0 victory at home to Gildersome Spurs OB Reserves.

In a high scoring 5-5 draw Prospect FC shared the points with Morley Amateur whilst Middleton Park continued their run with a 2-1 victory over Thornesians Reserves.

In Division 5, West End Park made it six wins from six with a 7-2 demolition of Old Batelians Reserves where as St Bedes AFC Reserves dropped points with a 2-2 draw against North Leeds Reserves.

Old Centralians moved up into fifth place with a 2-0 win at home to Tyersal Reserves and Shire Academics IV gained their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw versus Huddersfield Amateur Reserves.

Leeds Modernians Reserves lost out to Thornesians III 2-1 in a close contest that moves Thornesians III to tenth place.

In the Terry Marflitt Trophy, Premier Division outfit Athletico were shocked as Championship side Wortley ran out 3-1 winners to progress to the next round.

Championship team Beeston St Anthony’s scraped a 3-2 victory against first division side Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves thanks to a double from Josh Fieldhouse.

Division 2 side Garforth Crusaders fought out a 5-4 victory in the Hancock Cup against Norristhorpe of Division 3 whereas Leeds Dentists and Medics IV’s league form continued into the cup with a 5-1 hammering of Woodkirk Valley.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Amateur lost 2-1 to Morley Town AFC reserves, Tyersal won 3-1 against Leeds City OB Reserves, and Drighlington FC Reserves lost 4-2 to Norristhorpe Reserves in the only Hodgson Cup fixture of last weekend.

****

Golcar United progressed to the second round of the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup with a 3-0 victory over Gildersome Spurs, as Dean Sadiq, Jordan Hindle and Mick Tunnacliffe were all on target.

Steeton will join them in the second round after thrashing Cross Hills 7-1, whilst Lower Hopton also progressed to the next round after defeating Copley United 3-1.

There was no such luck for Littletown who crashed out with a 4-1 defeat to Stanley United, whilst Wibsey were also knocked out after losing 3-0 to Whitkirk Wanderers.

Church Fenton progressed with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Britannia Sports.

Field were victorious, defeating Hebden Royd Red Star 7-4 whilst Carlton Athletic beat Altofts 7-0. Leeds Medics & Dentists scraped a 1-0 win over Northowram to progress and join Knaresborough Town Reserves who won 6-2 against Settle United.

Rolls were eliminated, losing 3-2 to Headingly whilst Newsome cruised to a 9-1 victory overVentus Yeadon Celtic. St Bedes were defeated 8-2 by Thorne Colliery and Beeston Juniors Old Boys lost 4-1 to Farnley Sports. Ilkley Town Juniors emerged as 6-4 winners against Grassington United as Pannal were swept aside 7-1 by Featherstone Colliery.

Greetland beat St Nicholas 5-2, Howden Clough won 6-1 against Salem, Kirkby lost 1-5 to Uppermill FC and Springhead recorded a 4-1 away win against Pool. The match between Oxenhope Recreation and Lepton Highlanders was abandoned after 65 minutes while the game between Shelf United and Route One Rovers was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In the West Riding Challenge Trophy, goals from Kiran Brown, Harry Naylor, Gavin Armitage and an own goal eased Golcar United Reserves to a 4-0 victory at Rothwell Juniors.

Leeds City Old Boys (4th) went down 11-0 at Salts Reserves and Crossleys who lost 10-0 at Huddersfield 2nd.

Brighthouse went through on penalties against Abersford, and Shire defeated Shelf 7-3. Bingley were 8-2 winners against Fox & Hound Batley and Huddersfield YM defeated Old Centralians 6-3.

Sowerby Bridge were 9-0 winners at Shelf Juniors to join 4-3 winners Crackenedge, who defeated Carlton Athletic, and 4-0 winners Marsden Marsden who overcame Kirk Deighton Rangers.