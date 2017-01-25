Women’s Football: Vixens hold their nerve to reach semi-finals

The West Riding FA County Cup quarter-finals saw a thrilling contest between Leeds Ladies and Guiseley Vixens end in a 2-1 win for the away side.

Sarah Danby’s goals gave Guiseley a seemingly comfortable 2-0 half-time lead, but the Whites were then back in it through Helen Wagstaff’s stunning second-half effort, but Guiseley weathered the Leeds storm to scrape through to the semi-finals. Brighouse Town also booked their place in the semi-final, but were given an early scare by Castleford White Rose after Becky Kendall’s goal put them 1-0 up at half-time. However, Charlotte Proud (2) Annabelle Cass and Emily Starkie’s goals ensured Brighouse shook off the early set-back to gain a 4-1 win.

Leeds Medics and Dentists bounced back from last week’s loss thrashing in-form Silsden Firsts 6-0 in the West Riding Premier Division. Kelly Arnold (2), Helen Malloy (2), Becky Preston and an own goal made up Leeds’ haul, with keeper Rhi Davison also saving a penalty.

The First Division was altered after Bradford City ‘A’ withdrew from the league, leaving Tingley Athletic top on goal difference ahead of Yorkshire Amateur after winning 5-1 at Republica Internationale.

Amateur meanwhile remain firmly in pursuit and with a game in hand after getting their calendar year firmly underway after Lindsey Hopton’s five-goal haul on top of Rachel Eastwood’s goal downing Tyersal 6-0, with Katie Jessen producing a commanding display from Central Midfield.

Elsewhere, Wetherby Athletic battered Hebden Royd United 15-0 to leave United bottom on -9 points.

Leeds City relinquished top spot in the Second Division after losing 5-3 at Farsley Celtic Development, allowing Clifton Rangers to move top on goal difference after beating Amaranth 6-1 through Fran Senior (3) Danielle Dawson, Alice Hey and Gemma Robshaw. Skipton Town once again dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Boroughbridge, leaving them without a win since October, while, Crossley ended their seven game losing streak with a pleasing 5-2 win over fellow strugglers Silsden Development.

The Third Division summit also changed hands after Middleton Athletic’s postponed game meant Ripon City Panthers went three points clear at the top with a 6-3 win against Brighouse Athletic ‘A’, although Middleton have two games in hand.

Lower Hopton’s title challenge faltered after losing 4-3 at home to Ilkley Town, while Farsley Celtic ‘A’ won 2-0 at Kirkstall Crusaders to eradicate their negative points haul, while Kirkstall remain on -1 point.