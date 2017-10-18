Women’s Football: Thrilling cup ‘final repeat’ goes down to penalties

The West Riding County Cup began with a repeat of last year’s final and it certainly did not disappoint, as Champions Bradford City needed a penalty shoot-out to overcome Brighouse Town after a 2-2 draw.

A long-range effort from Jodie Redgrave gave Town an early lead before Ellie Olds and Bryony Hanson quickly put the Bantams on the front foot. A late penalty from Zoe Doherty, however, ensured that this incredible contest would have to be settled through penalties, where the champions Bradford triumphed 4-2.

Bradford’s league rivals Guiseley Vixens had a much simpler affair against Brighouse’s other side, as a much-changed Vixens team dismantled Brighouse Athletic 6-0, with Leeds United Reserves also cruising past Republica Internationale 7-0. Leeds’ reserves also ran wild in a 13-0 trouncing of Ripon, with goals coming from Carey Huegett (5), Rebecca Hunt (2), Martina Pertova, Ariane Parnham, Shannon Beal, Shelbey Morris, Beth Davies and Rachel Stuart.

Meanwhile, a late fightback from Bradford Park Avenue could not stop Lower Hopton as Ruby Marlow’s five-star performance earned them a 5-3 win that shook off Kirsty Russell’s (2) and Nicky Holdsworth’s second-half strikes. Harrogate Town also bagged a second-round home tie with Guiseley Vixens after battering Ossett Town 12-2, while two close affairs saw Brayton Belles edge Wetherby Athletic 2-1 and Harrogate Railway scrape past Farsley Celtic Reserves on penalties after a 3-3 scoreline.

Gaelle Tenguem was on target for Clifton Rangers but they were well beaten at Ossett Albion as Beth Gibbins, Ebony Allen, Jo Atkinson and Charlotte Gough gave them a 4-1 win.

The regular league action saw Yorkshire Amateur continue their perfect start in the Premier Division with an incredible 9-5 win at Leeds Medics and Dentists, with 4-4 half-time scoreline undone by the Ammas’ second-half storm.

Silsden Reserves got their first win in the First Division this season as Bethan Smith and Rebecca Brown’s goals saw off Leeds City 2-0.

Middleton Athletic are still unbeaten in the Second Division after Joanna O’Connell’s brace hauled them over the line in a 2-1 win at Farsley Celtic Development.

In-form Ilkley Town won 12-0 to make easy pickings of Durkar Devils.

Still top, however, are Thackley, who stormed to a 14-0 win over Kirkstall Crusaders, while Phoenix turned in another draw with a 5-5 stalemate at New Farnley.