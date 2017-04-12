Women’s Football: Thackeray goal gives Vixens the edge

An under strength Guiseley Vixens side proved they could still dig deep when it mattered, as Liv Thackeray’s late first-half strike earned a 1-0 win over an in-form Chester-Le-Street, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

Replacement goalkeeper Steph Barraclough produced two great saves late on to secure the win that leaves Guiseley just four points away from the Northern First Division title.

Brighouse Town’s recent surge in form has catapulted them from the brink of relegation to the top half of the table, with Charlotte Proud’s early opener proving the difference in their latest league win, which is now their sixth league victory on the trot.

Proud was also on the score-sheet in Town’s 7-0 County Cup semi-final win over Farsley earlier in the week, which also saw four from Jodie Redgrave and strikes from Danielle Brown and Lauren Doyle. Town’s opponents in the final will be decided tonight when Guiseley Vixens take on Bradford City at Fleet Lane.

The West Riding Premier Division title is virtually guaranteed for Leeds Medics and Dentists, who have a vastly superior goals difference and are just one point from promotion. But they were stunned by a determined Bradford Park Avenue side who came back from 2-0 down to triumph 5-2, with Natalie Bell’s hat-trick along with Jade Nelson and Kirsty Russell’s demolishing the ‘pink ladies’.

Hepworth United could end the season on the same points as Leeds after they battled to a 3-2 win over Tingley Athletic Reserves to continue their late season surge. Elsewhere Aleathia Smith and Sarah Hemingway’s goals earned a pleasing 2-0 win for Brighouse Athletic over Silsden Firsts, while Hemsworth Miners Welfare saw off Brayton Belles 3-1.

Three first-half goals for Crossley vanquished Boroughbridge in a 3-1 win in the second division, while Farsley Celtic Development closed out their season by winning 4-2 at Silsden Development for a a seventh successive league victory.

Skipton Town, meanwhile, won 2-0 at rock-bottom Amaranth to avenge last week’s defeat in the reverse fixture.

The third division summit is now just two wins away for Middleton Athletic, who cruised 6-0 against Durkar Devils to remain on course to catch leaders Ripon City Panthers and take the title race to the final day.

Premier Division side Battyeford Firsts have not been used to winning this season, but got off the mark in the Supplementary Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of second-division Dewsbury Rangers.