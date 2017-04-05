Women’s Football: Seasman in pen’ stop as Vixens iron out their blip

Two early goals and a penalty save were enough to quell Guiseley Vixens’ recent ‘blip’ in the Northern Division One and see off Mossley Hill 2-0, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

The ‘two Livs’ – Thackeray and Dacosta – scored in the first half to put them in control.

But Beth Seasman’s heroic second-half penalty save proved just as vital in sealing a win that leaves them just seven points away from promotion with six games left.

By contrast, Hepworth United face a chasing game in the West Riding Premier Division, with their 4-0 win over Bradford Park Avenue keeping them in hopeful pursuit of the title. Abigail Iggleden (2), Jo Forrest and Jayne Smith grabbed their goals with three of them coming in the final 10 minutes.

One game saw two fates all-but sealed as Hemsworth MW edged Battyeford Firsts 1-0 to ensure their league status and leave Battyeford seven points from safety with only three games left.

Despite the lack of First Division fixtures, the second division saw two relentlessly high-scoring games, as Crossley crushed rock-bottom Amaranth 12-1 with five goals from Kayleigh West along with Danielle Stephenson (2) Nicki Holdsworth (2) Casey Firth (2) and Rosie Sharp’s efforts. Hat-tricks from Jodie Buchan and Elizabeth Ward as well as Emma Whately’s goal also helped Dewsbury Rangers cruise 7-2 against Ossett Town Reserves to stay in pursuit of second place.

Division Three looks set for a mouthwatering title fight after Middleton Athletic’s 4-2 win at Lower Hopton left them needing three more wins to go level with leaders Ripon City Panthers with one game left.

Ripon, however, were distracted by the Supplementary Cup, which saw them beat Boroughbridge 2-0, while a 5-0 win at Skipton Town kept Wetherby Athletic top and unbeaten in the Northern Group.

Leeds City preserved their lead in the Eastern Group with a draw at higher-league Yorkshire Amateur, who surrendered a 2-1 half-time lead that was earned through Nadine Bates and Laura Burton.

Republica Internationale also got their first win in the group by beating Kirkstall Crusaders 2-0.

Bradford Park Avenue were also in action on the Wednesday night when goals from Sophie Mitchell, Alice McUrich and Natalie Bell put them top of the Western Group with a 3-0 win at Farsley Celtic Reserves.

Tingley Athletic Reserves, however, regained their group lead with a strong 6-1 win at New Farnley.