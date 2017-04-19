Women’s Football: Promotion just one point away for Vixens

Promotion to the Northern Premier League is now just one point away for Guiseley Vixens after they secured a comfortable 3-1 win at Chester-Le-Street, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

Top scorer Sarah Danby opened the scoring early on as she tucked away her 14th league goal after Chantelle O’Hara’s long-range effort hit the post.

O’Hara was once again involved in Guiseley’s second goal as her corner fell to Debbie Hastings who sent a 12-yard shot into the top corner.

The win was all-but sealed on 64 minutes after Josephine Hewson’s cross found Emily Scott in the box, who headed past a helpless Chester-Le-Street goalkeeper.

“Everyone enjoys a header,” said Scott. “It’s only the second one I’ve ever scored so I was pretty pleased with it.”

Despite Nichole Havery’s goal for Chester on 71 minutes there was little to concern the Vixens in yet another highly controlled performance. A dominant first half saw them halted by the offside trap three times, while captain Alarna Fuller headed over from in the box and Danby was inches away.

The woodwork was once again rattled in the second half when Liv Thackray ran through unchallenged and smashed her shot against the post while Scott’s rebound could only do the same.

“The first half was absolutely superb,” said manager Glen Preston. “It’s a great way to bounce back from the midweek defeat (to Bradford City) and, to be fair, I think Chester have given us a tougher game than Bradford did midweek so today we’ve absolutely stepped it up.”

Early goals have often defined the big games for Guiseley Vixens this season, with Crewe’s third-minute score beginning Guiseley’s only league loss while Bradford City’s seventh-minute free-kick set the tone for a 3-0 loss in the County Cup semi-finals. But this time, Danby’s early goal has left Guiseley on the brink of a return to the Northern Premier League that they were relegated from last season.

“We’re not over the finish line just yet,” said Preston. But I think with four games to go we’re nearly there and everyone can see it so there’s a really positive vibe at the moment.”