Women’s Football: Leeds wrap up second successive five-goal win

A hat-trick from Veatriki Sarri helped Leeds cruise to a 5-1 win at Blackpool Wren Rovers to put them fourth in the Premier League Division One North, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

The Greek striker’s efforts, along with Arianne Parnham and Helen Wagstaff, helped them overcome Blackpool’s early opener and seal a second successive five-goal league win.

The West Riding Premier Division title race took an interesting turn as league leaders Leeds Medics and Dentists were beaten convincingly at home by second-placed Tingley Athletic.

Nicola Smith, Lucy Chapman, Luili Dyson struck to give Tingley an impressive 3-0 win and put them just three points adrift of Leeds.

Also in the hunt for Leeds’ spot are Hepworth United and Brighouse Athletic, with the latter thrashing Hemsworth Miners Welfare 5-0 through a fantastic five from Nic Holdsworth, Alex Sweeney, Vicky Mladenovic, Niamh Davis and Ashley Butlerin, while Hepworth United won 4-1 at Brayton Belles to continue a now hotly contested race for the title.

Bradford Park Avenue also won convincingly, sealing their first league clean sheet of the season in an 8-0 win at Battyeford. Goal machine Nat Bell scored four, with recently signed Kirsty Russell being instrumental in midfield and scoring a brace, along with Annie Roberts, capping off Anevue’s biggest win of the season and giving them a giant leap towards safety.

No matches for Yorkshire Amateur and Tingley Athletic Reserves meant Farsley Celtic Reserves remained top of the first Division in some style, producing a 10-2 demolition at struggling Tyersal.

Meanwhile, a mid-table clash between Republica Internationale and Wetherby Athletic ended in a convincing 4-1 win for the away side, with Rachel Carmichael, Lucy Crann and Holly Fowler scoring for Wetherby, while Ellie Richards got Republica’s only goal.

The only game in the Second Division saw Farsley Celtic Development destroy rock-bottom Amaranth 10-0 to spoil the away side’s return to action after a month out.

There was no separating Third Division title rivals Ripon City Panthers and Middleton Athletic in a thrilling 3-3 draw, ending Middleton’s 100 per cent league record.

They remain top on goal difference from their second-placed opponents with a game in hand, with both sides’ only dropped points coming against each other so far this season.

Farsley Celtic ‘A’ 0-8 Ilkley Town ended their three-game winless run in emphatic style, winning 8-0 at bottom side Farsley Celtic ‘A’ who remain on -3 points after three unfulfilled fixtures.