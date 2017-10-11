Women’s Football: Honours even after fierce derby between Guiseley Vixens and Bradford City

Have your say

A fierce West Yorkshire showdown between Guiseley Vixens and Bradford City saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 stalemate.

Emily Scott and Danica Roberts put Guiseley in front on half-time following Charlotte Stuart’s stunning opener.

Guiseley's Emily Scott. PIC: James Hardisty

Tensions then rocketed in the second half as Vixens manager Glen Preston was sent to the stands for criticising a refereeing decision, before substitute Laura Elford headed in Bradford’s equaliser.

Another thrilling derby draw saw Leeds United lose out on penalties to Sheffield United in the FA Cup, drawing 3-3 after extra-time. Leeds equalised three times through Carey Huegett (2) and substitute Liuli Dyson but could not see off the ‘Bladettes’, who advance to the fourth-round qualifiers.

Affairs were much easier for Brighouse Town, aiming to emulate last year’s remarkable run to the third round as they cruised 6-1 at Wakefield through Charlotte Proud (3), Lauren Doyle (2) and Emily Starkie.

Yorkshire Amateur continued their perfect Premier Division start as Lindsey Hopton (2) and Hannah Buck secured a 3-0 win at injury-hit Bradford Park Avenue; a result equalled by joint-leaders Tingley Athletic as Lucy Ellis (2) and Polly Asquith’s goals dispatched Hepworth United.

Meanwhile, Leeds Medics and Dentists’ search for a win continues as Hannah Spencer’s second-half strike snatched a 1-1 draw for Silsden.

Silsden’s Reserves, however, remain point-less in the Second Division after a 9-1 battering at joint-leaders Ossett Town Firsts, who sit top with Farsley Celtic Development, who won 3-0 at Leeds City.

Meanwhile, joint-bottom side Hemsworth Miners Welfare were once again left empty-handed as they lost 3-1 at Clifton Rangers.

In a clash between the Second Division’s promoted sides Middleton Athletic saw off Ripon City 5-2 to remain unbeaten at the top, while Skipton Town and Lower Hopton displayed their own title credentials as Town hammered Hebden Royd United 9-0. Ruby Marlow (3), Bethany Ellis and Nina Fox earned Lower Hopton a 6-0 win at Boroughbridge.

Farsley Celtic Development also added to Ossett Town’s barren spell by comfortably seeing off the visitors 4-0.

A five-star performance from goalscorer Lois Cooper earned Thackley a 5-1 win at Ilkley Town to remain top of the Third Division, with Tyersal just behind on goal difference after Nicky Davies’ brace saw off Durkar Devils 2-1, who scored through Emma Eagan.

Phoenix, meanwhile, got their season up and running with an exciting 3-3 draw at home to win-less Kirkstall Crusaders.