Women’s Football: Four-star Redgrave sees off Long Eaton

Brighouse’s historic FA Cup run continued as they secured a mouth-watering third-round tie at home to Super League Two side Everton on February 5 after overcoming Long Eaton 4-3, writes CONNOR CRAIG-JACKSON.

In a match full of twists, Jodie Redgrave scored Brighouse’s winner with her fourth goal, deep into injury time, finally seeing off a spirited Long Eaton side.

Town’s Northern Division One rivals Leeds secured a much-needed 5-2 league win at Mossley Hill, with Veatriki Sarri (2), Harriet Jakeman (2) and Simona Petkova taking all three points for the Whites.

Their city counterparts, Leeds Medics and Dentists, remain top of the West Riding Premier Division after Gemma Smales (2), Kelly Arnold (2), Emma Shaw and Hellen Molloy downed Brayton Belles 6-0.

Tingley Athletic won 2-0 at Hemsworth Miners Welfare after Chloe Bastow’s and Luli Dyson’s goals sealed the win, leapfrogging Hepworth United into second after they lost 3-2 at Bradford Park Avenue.

Natalie Bell, Nicole Chamberlain and new signing Ellie-Jay Kendal got Bradford’s goals in a win that puts them three points ahead of Battyeford, who drew 0-0 at Silsden.

Six goals from Vicky Mlandenovic meanwhile helped Brighouse Athletic beat Tyersal 7-1 and seal a quarter-final tie at home to Farsley Celtic.

Yorkshire Amateur’s postponed match at Bradford City ‘A’ meant Farsley Celtic Reserves went top of the First Division with a 3-1 win at Republica Internationale.

Tingley Athletic Reserves moved into second after Lauren Swailes (3), Polly Asquith (2), Lauren Colton, Emily Crispin, Anna Holmes, Alisha Sesum and Maria McKenna’s goals demolished Hebden Royd United 10-0.

Leeds City’s lead in the Second Division was put into question after they lost 1-0 at home to Clifton Rangers, who move just three points behind Leeds with a game in hand.

Skipton Town continue to falter after they had to come back from 3-0 down at Farsley Development to scrape a 3-3 draw.

Ossett Town Reserves, meanwhile, moved two points clear of danger with an impressive 4-0 win at Crossley.

The Third Division saw an exciting 4-3 win for Lower Hopton after goals from Dani Anthony (2) Abi Anthony and Amiee Helliwell made sure New Farnley’s fight back from 3-0 down through Shauna Hill (2) and Natasha Handy came to no avail.

Brighouse Athletic ‘A’ gained their third successive league win and cleansheet after their 3-0 win over Durkar Devils condemned the Devils to four successive losses without scoring.