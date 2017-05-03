West Yorkshire League: Hat-tricks on line as rivals meet in cup final

RIVALS Carlton Athletic and Beeston St Anthony’s will look to add a significant trophy to potential trebles in tonight’s West Yorkshire League Cup final at Garforth Town AFC (kick-off 7.30pm).

Having already been crowned Premier Division champions, Carlton raced to a 5-0 success at third-bottom Oxenhope Recreation on Saturday as Lee Brook’s brace was supported by strikes from Liam Moore, Daniel Chadwick and Tom Griffiths.

Action from Beeston St Anthonys Res v Leeds Modernians Res. PIC: Steve Riding

The success followed a 2-1 verdict at home to fourth-bottom Robin Hood Athletic on Thursday evening in which strikes from Chadwick and Chistopher Thornton thwarted the Athletic response from Scott Murgatroyd.

Athletic also have the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup final to look forward to with Division One outfit Boroughbridge providing the opposition at Woodlesford a week tonight.

Beeston, meanwhile, have a date at Elland Road on their agenda with the Saints set to take on newly-crowned Wakefield League champions Real Moor in the Leeds District FA Senior Challenge cup final at Leeds United’s famous home on Tuesday, May 23.

The Saints will also take on Ashville FC in the Northern Counties Senior Cup on Saturday, May 13.

Carlton now sit a whopping 14 points clear of second-placed Leeds City – and with four games in hand. City concluded their season with Saturday’s 7-2 thumping of ninth-placed visitors Sherburn White Rose for whom strikes from Lee Kelsey and Danny Middleton were in vain.

But fifth-bottom Ilkley Town recorded a 2-0 win at City last Wednesday thanks to strikes from Daniel Bott and Adam Fowler.

City could yet be overtaken by third-placed Field and fourth-placed Beeston who had to settle for a 2-2 draw at 12th-placed Ilkley Town on Saturday. James Allan and Sean Jeavons were on target for the Saints who were also 2-0 winners at home to seventh-placed Shelley last Wednesday evening. Goals from Lee Coleman and Aaron Connor sent the Saints to victory.

Beeston now sit fourth, 10 points behind second-placed City but with four games in hand. But third-placed Field are only six points behind City and also with four games in hand following last Wednesday’s 4-3 triumph at Brighouse Old Boys who ended their season with a defeat which means they will definitely finish bottom.

Strikes from Graeme Tait, Christopher Truelove and an own goal were not enough to prevent Brighouse’s 22nd defeat of the season.

Fellow basement battlers Wetherby Athletic still have one game left but the Tangerines will definitely finish second-bottom following last Wednesday’s 5-1 loss at a Headingley side who have ended their season sat in fifth though several clubs could still overtake them. Ashley Austin’s brace for Headingley was supported by a goal apiece from Oliver Carter, Jon Mckinley and Robert Mortimer.

Headingley then finished their campaign with Saturday’s 3-2 triumph at home to fourth-bottom Robin Hood Athletic as strikes from Austin, Carter and Nick Gledhill outweighed Stephen Hancock’s brace for the visitors.

Eleventh-placed Knaresborough Town were 1-0 winners at home to ninth-placed Sherburn White Rose on Thursday.