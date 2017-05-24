West Yorkshire League: Daly leaves it late to sink the champions

BEESTON ST Anthony’s condemned Carlton Athletic to only their third league loss of the season as a 3-2 away win provided momentum heading into last night’s Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup final at Elland Road.

James Allan’s 30th goal of the season fired Beeston into a 17th-minute lead in last Wednesday’s West Yorkshire Premier clash with Stephen Crawford also netting for Saints after the break.

Beeston St Anthony's Stephen Crawford.

Recently-crowned champions Carlton then came roaring back through an Anees Young brace, but fourth-placed Saints took all three points as Dan Daly fired in an 88th-minute winner.

The victory followed Beeston’s 4-3 win at home to Ashville FC in the previous Saturday’s final of the Northern Counties Senior Cup. A brace from Allan was supported by strikes from Crawford and Sean Jeavons.

Newly-crowned Wakefield League champions Real Moor provided the opposition to Beeston in last night’s Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup final.

In other West Yorkshire Premier Division action, third-placed Field blew the chance to definitely seal second spot when they were held to a goalless draw at tenth-placed Hunslet Club.

James Allan of Beeston St Anthony's.

Field’s final game is at home to Carlton and three points will be needed to jump above second-placed Leeds City.

Beeston will end their season at home to third-bottom Oxenhope Recreation and still have a mathematical chance of finishing second.

In Division One of the West Yorkshire, third-placed Huddersfield Amateur completed the division’s fixtures with Saturday’s 3-1 success at third-bottom Old Centralians.

Slater Barnes, James Greenwood and Mathew Parker all netted for Amateur with Joe Cox’s strike a consolation for the hosts.

In Alliance Division One, East End Park Reserves enjoyed a 6-3 triumph at fourth-bottom Oxenhope Recreation Reserves which sent Park seventh with one game to play.

Strikes from Luke Scott, Luke Snowden and Owen Williamson were in vain for the hosts.

Fourth-placed Carlton Athletic Reserves ended their season with a 1-1 draw at eighth-placed Headingley Reserves the same day.

Matthew Lofthouse was on target for the hosts.

On Friday evening, second-placed Field Reserves maintained their hopes of finishing second with a 3-2 win at tenth-placed Huddersfield Amateur Reserves.

Ben Baker’s brace together with a Joseph Vickers strike saw Field to victory against efforts from David Holbrook and Dean Parker for Ammers.

But Leeds City Reserves remain in pole position to finish second after Wednesday’s 5-1 romp at third-bottom Boroughbridge Reserves. Luke Aldrich’s double was supported by strikes from Jonathan Wilson, Charlie Yates and Mark Saunders for Leeds.

Champions Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves finished their season with last Monday’s 6-2 win at home to Carlton Reserves while Field Reserves battered ninth-placed visitors Hunslet Club Reserves the same night.

LEAGUES ROUND-UP

REAL MOOR finished a sensational first season unbeaten in the Wakefield League with a final-day 8-6 win at home to Prince of Wales.

Ahead of last night’s Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup clash with Beeston St Anthony’s, champions Moor recorded their 15th win from 16 Premier Division games to complete a tally of 43 points from 16 matches. Only a 3-3 draw at home to second-placed Crown Gawthorpe denied Moor a perfect record.

The side are managed by former Halton Moor supremo Danny Walsh who was always confident of a successful first season, though Moor’s record has exceeded even Walsh’s own expectations.

Walsh admitted: “I actually told the league when I sat down with them in July that I would win the league but I didn’t think I would have this good a season to be honest!”

The Division Two campaign was completed the same night as West End Terriers sealed a sixth-place finish with a 10-6 triumph at second-placed Fox & Hounds (Batley).

In the Yorkshire Amateur League, East Ardsley Wanderers secured Hancock Cup joy with a 3-2 defeat to Ealandians Reserves in last Wednesday’s final at Bracken Edge. A Jonny Downey double and Shaun Hammill strike did the business for newly-crowned Division Three champions East Ardsley as strikes from Ory Goldthorpe and Michael Ruthevin proved inadequate for Division Two’s fourth-placed finishers Ealandians.

Route One Rovers bagged the West Riding County Amateur League Division One Cup with a 3-0 win against Golcar United Reserves in the final at Tingley Athletic FC. Knaresborough Town Academy won the Harrogate & District FA Hulme Cup with a 3-0 defeat to FC United Knaresborough at Manse Lane.

On the Sunday front, Mirfield Town secured the Brook Butler Cup with a 5-4 win on penalties against Heavy Woollen League Premier Division rivals navigation after an initial 2-2 draw. In the Claro League, Sherwood saw off Hampsthwaite United in the Invitation Cup thanks to a brace from Dan Thirkell plus a Joel Freeston strike.

Division Two champions Hampsthwaite United ended their campaign with a 2-0 win at home to third-placed Oldball.