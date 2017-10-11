West Riding: Six-shooting pacesetters Salts pepper the City goal

There were only two games in the Premier Division with Salts extending their lead at the top to nine points as they eased to a 6-1 win against Wakefield City, writes TOM RITCHIE.

Sam Waterhouse and Jamie Birchall both hit braces, with Jonny Cunnington also finding the target. Nash Connolly was the sole scorer for Wakefield. Campion also won comfortably as they defeated DRAM Community FC 5-1. Matthias Britton found the back of the net twice, with Jahro Parchment, Chris Helliwell and Ross Kelly also on target for Campion, with Tebho M’Pala scoring for DRAM.

In Division One, Ovenden West Riding won a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Steeton Reserves 3-1. John Booth, Greg Porter and Damian Randall all found the goal to fire Ovenden to victory.

Unita FC defeated strugglers Bradford FC 3-1 thanks to goals from Jordan Robinson, Simon Poole and Devonte Fleary-Gayle. Wayne Sparkes was the sole goal scorer for Bradford.

Overthorpe FC found their shooting boots as they put six past Hunsworth in a 6-2 win. Lewis Heeley scored a brace for Hunsworth, but two goals from Kristian Angus and strikes from Jack Angus, Jack Allerton, and Connah Jackson sealed the victory for Overthorpe.

TVR United were also in the goals as they secured their second win of the season, defeating West Horton 6-1, with Asif Iqbal and Abid Khan scoring two goals apiece. Danny Hussain and Jinaid Taj also found the goal for TVR.