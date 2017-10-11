Wakefield Sunday League: Superior Shepherds showcase early-season title credentials

Have your say

top-of-the-table Fryston AFC suffered their first defeat of the campaign to unbeaten Shepherds Arms FC in the Premiership 1 match losing 3-1, writes DANIEL NORTON.

After falling to an 8-0 defeat to Shepherds in their previous game, Ferrybridge Progressive bounced back to overcome Stanley United 6-2.

Woodman Sports Club recorded a 5-3 victory in the mid-table clash against Nostell MW and climbed up to fifth place.

Ole I’nt Wall progressed in the Premership 1 Cup with a 5-3 victory over Ossett Central.

In Premership 2, Horse & Jockey inflicted a third defeat in three games for Rock Inn with a 4-1 victory.

Boons FC stormed into the next round of the Premiership 2 Cup with an 8-3 victory over Hemsworth Miners Welfare Reserves.

Elsewhere, Redoubt were victorious, winning 4-3 against Crofton Colts, Cutsyke defeated Kirklands 2-1, Miners arms won 5-4 against West End Terriers and Wakefield overcame Whitwood 5-3 to progress to the next round.

Result of the Championship 1 Cup saw Wakefield Athletic B defeat Horbury Slazengers 13-0. Two first-half hat-tricks from brothers Danny and Keiran Young helped Athletic to an 8-0 half-time lead as they ran rampant.

The show was stolen in the second half when Braiden Barry struck a perfectly hit free-kick into the top corner of the net.

Elsewhere, Ackworth breezed past Wakefield Owls 6-0.

Wakefield Saturday League

Real Moor FC crept up to third place with a 10-1 away win over tenth-placed Seacroft AFC in the Premier Division, writes KAT LEE.

Two hat-tricks came from Jordan Walker and Roy Stamer, whilst a brace came from Robert Dickinson and a goal each for Martin Dixon and Thomas Lenaghan.

A tidy 2-0 home win for Halton Moor over Crofton Sports FC sees them sitting in fifth place.

Halton Moor face fourth-place Prince of Wales next weekend.

In the WRFCA County Trophy, Crackenedge FC enjoyed a 4-3 home win over Carlton Athletic Reserves. Matthew Bolton scored a brace for the home side and a further two from Reiss Brooke and Dominic Simpson.

Division One Fox and Hounds (Batley) suffered an 8-2 loss away to Bingley Town. Joseph Hanson and substitute Connor Secker scored for Fox and Hounds, but it wasn’t enough for the away side.

Eighth-placed Ossett Dynamos had an 8-3 home win over bottom-of-the-table Fieldhead Hospital. Two braces came from Thomas Gilmour and Myles Emmett and one each for Daniel Barrow, Gabriel Keane and Ryan Stevens.

Another high-scoring game came from Syndale Athletic winning 5-0 away to ninth-placed New Pot Oil FC. Two goals came from Lewis Farrell, with the rest scored by Joss Cambridge, Alex Eastwood and Jacob Marsh.

The high-scoring games continued into Division Two, with West End Terriers FC winning 6-1 away to Howden Clough.

The sole goalscorer for second-from-bottom Howden Clough was John Dorvill.

Top side Waterloo FC beat 13th-place Crofton Sports FC Reserves 5-1 away. Goals included two each for Kyle Owen and Joshua Austin and a final one from Dale Reynolds.