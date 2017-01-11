Wakefield/Spen/Selby League round-ups: Threesy does it Crackenedge resume where they left off

Crackenedge returned from the three-week winter break with a victory to go three points clear at the top of the Wakefield Saturday League, writes James Field and Kat Lee.

Crackenedge have led the way most of the season, partly due to their number of games, but they’ve gone three points clear at the top after they beat Ossett Common Rovers 5-3 away from home.

Crown Gawthorpe remain second despite dropping points away at Healdfield who’d been on a seven-game winning streak leading into Christmas.

The game finished 2-2 which sees the two sides remain level on points.

Gawthorpe do have a considerable advantage on goal difference, however, and also on games played having played two fewer than Headfield and leaders Crackenedge.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Crofton Sports won 2-0 at home to Eastmoor and Prince of Wales battered bottom-of-the-table Fieldhead Hospital 8-0 away from home.

Division One was also back in action this week and Rock Inn have continued where they left off with their perfect record this season.

Rock Inn extended their perfect league campaign to 11 games with a 4-1 victory over Ossett Dynamos which sees them go nine points clear at the top.

Royston Cross were in cup action this weekend but they remain second, and third-placed FC Prince were not in action.

Elsewhere in Division One, Stanley United, Red Lion Alverthorpe and Ryhill all claimed victories.

Division Two is continuing to hot up with four teams currently involved in the title chase.

Leaders Waterloo were in cup action at the weekend allowing the chasers to close the gap at the top.

Horbury Athletic missed the chance to go top after they fell to third-placed Fox & Hounds 6-3 away from home. New Pot Oil remain unbeaten in the league as they won 7-2 at Eastmoor.

The result means that New Pot Oil will go top if they take advantage of their games in hand.

Overthorpe and Wakefield City also secured wins at the weekend whilst Thornesians played out a 2-2 draw with New Carlton.

In the Spen Valley League Memorial Trophy, Premier Division leaders Palestino enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 home win against First Division Dewsbury West Side Reserves, who sit second from bottom in the league.

Goals came from Zain Mushtaq, Abdul Quyam and Theo Bujra for Palestino and Irfan Ali scored for Dewsbury.

Girlington beat Savile Youth in a 6-3 home win. Abdullah Aswat scored a hat-trick for the away side, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to match goals from Umar Zahoor, Asif Iqbal, Kamran Kahn and a hat trick from Mohammed Qasim

Premier Division bottom side Athletico won 5-2 at home to First Division Inter Batley. Awaab Ahmed and Abdus Samad Patel were on the score sheet for Batley, whilst Mahine Malik and Abdul Ghani both scored braces for Athletico. The final goal for Athletico came from Shazad Ali.

Norfolk had a close encounter with Savile Town that ended in a 4-3 home win. Scoring the goals for Norfolk was a brace from Said Said and two from Ismail Lunat and Eugene.

For Savile Town, the goals came from a brace by Rafaqat Hussain and one from Awaab Ahmed.

A 5-3 victory at home for Howden Clough against Marsh came courtesy of a Joe Hampshaw hat-trick and two goals from Danny Saville and Shane Thornton. For Marsh, James Binns scored all three.

There was a 2-2 draw between Dewsbury West Side and George Healey. Goal scorers included Lewis Boddy and Olly Mitchell for George Healey and two from Javed Patel for Dewsbury.

In the Selby League, Bird in Hand enjoyed a 9-1 away win over Monk Fryston.

Malt Shovel were beaten 4-0 at home by Cricketers and Thorpe United enjoyed a 4-1 home win over Straps.