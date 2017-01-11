Sunday Round-up: Form side Mirfield hold the nap hand at second-bottom strugglers Chickenley to break into the top flight’s leading three league places

Mirfield Town climbed to third place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division with a 5-2 win over AFC Chickenley.

Jonathan Mitchell led the way with a brace for Mirfield who also had Tom Doran, Gibril Bojang and Chris Meeson on target. Chickenley remain second bottom, but had Shaun McDaid and Kyle Sutcliffe on the scoresheet. Navigation won 5-1 away at Heckmondwike Sports Club thanks to a hat-trick from Patrick Sykes, plus strikes from Jordan Fox and Jordan Westley. Craig Bentley hit Heckmondwike’s consolation. Andrew Pickles and Neil Pickles both hit doubles for Woodman Batley Carr but they went down 9-4 at Mount Pleasant.

Clifton Rangers moved level on points with Championship leaders Linthwaite after they won 5-2 at bottom side St John Fisher Reserves while The Yorkshireman won 5-3 at home to Battyeford. Joe Jagger put Hanging Heaton Cricket Club in front, but Overthorpe Sports Club hit back to win 4-1 thanks to a Lee Brook brace, plus goals from Kristian Angus and Ben Eandeacott. Roberttown Rovers climbed to second place in Division One with a 5-4 win over bottom side St Ignatius thanks to strikes from Reiss Brook, Dean Vernon, Taylor Biggins, Ash Wells and an own goal. St Ignatius replied through Chris Rushforth, Lloyd Bonsall, Desmond Manso and Tim Crabb.

Birstall St Patricks enjoyed a 4-2 win over Deighton WMC thanks to strikes from Luke Fletcher (2), Sam Tyrrell and Scot Minto. Shane Thornton hit a double as Ravenswharfe won 4-2 at home to Old Bank WMC.

Cory Joseph and Sam Hewitt bagged the others with Ryan Ramsden and Danny Rawcliffe replying for Old Bank.

Division Two leaders Wire Works drew 3-3 with third-placed Westgate 23 despite a Craig Smith hat-trick. Second-placed Overthorpe Sports Club Reserves failed to capitalise as they lost 3-1 against lowly Snowdon. Munir Majeed, Atif Basharat and Imran Farooq netted for Snowdon, with Tom Hirst replying for Overthorpe. Wike Horse picked up their first point of the season after Chris Zavros netted in their 1-1 draw at Clifton Rangers A.

In the Castleford Sunday League, Fryston AFC upped their Premier Division title charge with a 4-1 defeat of visiting Upton Wrangbrook.

John Adey’s double was supported by a goal each from Liam Cooper and James Dyson.

In the only other top-flight game played, FC Pontefract stayed second by bossing bottom-club visitors Pontefract Squash 9-1.

Ryan Laycock bagged four and Danny Graham notched a hat-trick with Arran Hodgeson and Richard Pennock chipping in with a goal each. Nathan Perks hit the Squash consolation.

Division One leaders AFC Cutsyke hammered fifth-placed hosts AFC Bass House 9-0 led by a Gary Maclaren hat-trick and Ashley Bedworth brace.

Better still, second-placed Whitwood Metrostars slayed bottom club and home side Kings Head FC Pollington 15-0 with 10 different players on the scoresheet. Jed Coney’s hat-trick led the rout. Elsewhere, fourth-placed Pontefract & Castleford United won 5-0 at Halfpenny Lane WMFC.

In the Wharfedale Triangle League, Leeds-based Sky Bet were held to a 2-2 draw at Crossflatss Village but remain clear at the top of the Premier Division and eight points ahead of Keighley Town who beat hosts Keighley Atletic 5-0. Town also have a game in hand. Just one point behind in third and with a further game in hand are Yeadon Veterans who beat visiting Cullingworth Youth 5-2.

Ilkley Dynamo were also 3-2 winners at home to Salts.

Runaway Division One leaders Saltaire Rangers finally lost as fifth-placed Armley Rangers laid down a marker with a 7-0 away win.

FC Cuedos cashed in by beating visiting Yeadon 4-1 to move second as Milford’s home clash with Yew Tree was postponed.

Bottom club Otley Tavern celebrated a maiden win as second-bottom visitors Shipley Town Reserves were hammered 7-1 while seventh-placed Shadwell United obliged 2-1 at home to sixth-placed Aire Valley.