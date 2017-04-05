Sunday Cups: Dunn’s treble steers title-chasing Ferrybridge to seven heaven

Ferrybridge Progressive AFC continued their push for the Castleford & District League Premier Divison title, after they thrashed Upton Wrangbrook FC 7-2, writes Jack Simpson.

A hat-trick from Michael Dunn helped them on their way, while goals from Jamie Bird, James Jollands and Kyle Fish added to the winning scoreline.

Mark Lynch and Todd Williamson scored the goals for Upton Wrangbrook, who stay fourth.

Elsewhere in the Sunday Open Trophy final, Redhill Sports and Social defeated Pontefract and Castleford United 1-0.

The game of the weekend in the Wharfedale Triangle League Premier Division saw Yeadon Veterans take a giant step towards the title, as they beat Sky Bet 3-1 to go top of the table on goal difference.

Struggling Salts lost 2-1 at home to Keighley Town.

The result means Keighley are in third place with 36 points, while Salts are rock bottom with only eight points accrued from their 18 games to date.

Second-from-bottom Shipley Town earned themselves a valuable point in their fight to avoid the drop, with a 3-3 draw at home to Crossflats Village.

In Divison One, Saltaire Rangers took at giant step towards promotion with a 4-0 win over Myrtle Park. The result leaves the visitors in ninth place with 19 points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, second-placed Armley Rangers defeated Keighley Rangers 6-3 to continue their push for promotion, leaving the visitors in eighth place on 22 points.

FC Cuedos are not far behind after they thrashed Aire Valley 5-1. The result leaves FC Cuedos one point behind Armley Rangers.

The other game saw mid-table Yew Tree beat Otley Tavern 3-1.