Sunday Cups: Arms on course for notable league-cup double after semis success

WAKEFIELD Sunday League side Shepherds Arms marched into the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy final with a 2-1 success against Hounds FC, writes LEE SOBOT.

Arms sit second in the Wakefield Sunday League Premiership One and kept themselves on course for a memorable double with victory in last Thursday evening’s Woodlesford semi-final. Shepherds will now take on Heavy Woollen League side Linthwaite in the final on Friday, May 12.

Linthwaite booked their place in the final with the previous week’s 2-0 victory against Leeds Combination League side Kirkstall Crusaders.

Linthwaite are already celebrating winning the Heavy Woollen League Championship, with the title sealed when they were awarded an away walkover against St John Fisher Old Boys Reserves last Tuesday evening.

Fisher were unable to field a side due to a lack of players.

Leeds Combination League heavyweights Hope Inn Whites will discover their potential opponents in the final of the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup this Friday night. Whites will have to beat Wakefield Sunday League side West Bowling in their own semi-final which takes place a week on Friday at County HQ. But the first semi-final takes place this coming Friday with Sandy Lane meeting Carrington. The final will then be staged on Friday, May 5, with all games being 7.30pm kick-offs.

The final of the Leeds & District FA Sunday Senior Challenge Cup took place last night with Chapeltown Fforde Grene facing Colton AFC at Throstle Nest (kick-off 7.30pm). Fforde beat Kirkstall Crusaders 4-2 in their semi-final while Colton ousted Main Line Social 2-1.

The final of the Leeds & District FA Sunday Jubilee Cup will take place this Friday, with Western Juniors meeting Halfway House Bramley at Whitkirk Social & Sports Club (kick-off 6.30pm).

The Leeds & District FA Sunday District Cup is already in the cabinet of Bramley Town who held their nerve on penalties to deny South Seacroft 3-1 after a 1-1 draw the previous week.