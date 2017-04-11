Search

Slideshow: Leeds City Rovers v Seacroft WMC

Watch a picture slideshow from Leeds City Rovers v Seacroft WMC in the Leeds Combination League Sanford Cup

PICTURES: Steve Riding

Ferdinand Annor shoots for Leeds City Rovers

