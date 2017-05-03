Saturday Cups: Treble looks a Real proposition for Wakefield new boys Moor

NEW Wakefield League force Real Moor have set themselves up for a glorious treble by booking a date in the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy final.

Having already been crowned champions of the Wakefield League Premier Division in their first year since forming, Moor defeated Shelf Juniors 2-1 in last Wednesday evening’s County Challenge Trophy semi-final.

Micky Elliott fired Moor in front with a first-half header and the Wakefield League champions extended their lead after the break with a tap in for Robert Dickinson.

Shelf finally pulled a goal back deep into second half stoppage time but Moor had done enough for victory and will discover their opponents when the second semi-final is played this evening between Field Reserves and Meltham Athletic.

Managed by former Halton Moor supremo Danny Walsh, Real Moor also have the large matter of a cup final date at Elland Road to look forward to with the thriving team set to take on Beeston St Anthony’s in the final of the Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup on Tuesday, May 23 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Walsh beamed: “We are well pleased with the season so far and getting to a County final is always a delight.

“Shelf were very organised side and you can see why there haven’t lost many games.

“It would be nice to get the treble but Beeston are going to be a big ask. But we will give it a go.”

As things stand, the final of the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy is due to take place on Wednesday, May 24.

The final of the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup will be between Carlton Athletic and Boroughbridge – taking place next Wednesday – May 10 (kick-off 7.30pm at Woodlesford).