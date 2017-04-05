Saturday Cups: Real Moor mark their maiden season with cup final at Elland Road

wakefield LEAGUE side Real Moor are heading to Elland Road after continuing their mindblowing maiden season with a 2-1 success at Headingley AFC in the Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup semi-finals, writes LEE SOBOT.

Having already made it through to the semi-finals of the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy, goals from Paulie Graham and David Stead allowed Moor to see off last Thursday’s West Yorkshire League Premier Division opponents at Bracken Edge.

The victory booked a place in the final against West Yorkshire League champions Beeston St Anthony’s at the home of Leeds United. Real Moor have also won every game they have played in the Wakefield League Premier Division in which they still sit only fifth considering their games in hand.

Moor will face Shelf in the first semi-final of the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy on Wednesday, April 26. The second semi will be between Meltham Athletic and Field Reserves and played on Wednesday, May 3. The final will be on Wednesday, May 24.

In the Leeds & District FA District Cup, Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves will take on Leeds City Reserves in the final at Bracken Edge one week today – on Wednesday, April 12.

In the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup, West Yorkshire League leaders Carlton Athletic face a huge evening tonight when they lock horns with Ryburn United in the first Woodlesford semi-final (kick-off 7.30pm). The second semi-final will see Boroughbridge take on Steeton two weeks later on Wednesday, April 19.

The final will be on Wednesday, May 10. Carlton lead the West Yorkshire Premier Division by six points over second-placed Leeds City and have three games in hand. Athletic will also visit Aberford Albion this Saturday in the West Yorkshire League Cup quarter-finals.